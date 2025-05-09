"Perfect Korean counterpart of Anne Hathaway" — Fans cheer as Han So-hee is reported to cast in remake of 2015 Hollywood hit 'The Intern'

Han So-hee is in talks to play the lead in a Korean twist on the 2015 film The Intern. On May 9, 2025, Star News Korea reported that she has been offered the role of Jules, originally portrayed by Hollywood star Anne Hathaway.

For those unfamiliar with the film, Jules is a thirty-something startup founder who has built a team of 220 people in under two years. She’s the one who helps out with late-night work, packing boxes for customers, and is always on top of things.

Han So-hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, confirmed the offer but said it’s just one of many projects she’s reviewing right now. They did not confirm her participation or share further updates.

While no casting has been finalized and production updates are still under wraps, fans of Han So-hee already think she is the perfect match for Hathaway’s role. One X user wrote:

"This casting is perfect! Choi Minsik deserves someone who can match his skills level like Sohee, an actress who wouldn’t fold when the script calls for it. Sohee also is the perfect Korean counterpart of Anne Hathaway. I love this and I’m looking forward to this! 🥰🥰🥰," an X user commented.

The 2015 version, directed by Nancy Meyers, followed a retired man who joins a young CEO’s fast-growing online company. The Korean remake is expected to reflect the same storyline within a local context.

Choi Min-sik is also reportedly in discussions to play Ben, the 70-year-old intern originally portrayed by Robert De Niro. His name came up last year, though producers stated at the time that nothing was set in stone.

"Finally han so hee casting news🥺😭," a netizen said.

"SOHEE PLEASE ACCEPT THISSS 😭😭😭 IM OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR WITH THE SCRIPT 😭😭🙏🙏🙏," a user noted.

"Sohee being the ceo ahhhhhhh 😍," another fan added.

From calling the South Korean actress a great CEO pick to saying she’ll do justice to Hathaway's part, viewers are already looking forward to seeing her take on the beloved character.

"Actually she can pull off this role good way, I liked #Annahathway 's role in #TheIntern. If she is the choice then I approve in respect of her acting 👍," a fan remarked.

"Aaaaahhhh please let it be true, i love the movie and she’s the perfect ceo anne hathaway from the intern," a viewer mentioned.

"I loved The Intern with Robert and Anne. I’ll tune in. I can see Han Sohee giving justice to that role," a person shared.

Han So-hee is set to lead another film with Jeon Jong-se

Han So-hee is leading the cast of a new crime feature titled Project Y (working name) alongside Jeon Jong-se. Set in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam area, the plot revolves around two women in their twenties who scheme to snatch 8 billion won (about $6 million) in gold and vanish without leaving a trail.

The narrative explores their shared ambition and the quiet risks that come with betrayal and trust. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea, the 31-year-old said she accepted the script because the role fits perfectly with where she is in life right now.

“When I first chose this movie, I thought that it was a movie that I couldn’t film if I didn’t look like this at this age. I thought that it was a work that I would never get to do again in my life, where I could mix my current energy and a moderately mature feeling that I wouldn’t have felt even if I were 5 years younger or 5 years later," Han So-hee asserted.

Han So-hee also opened up about working with Jeon Jong-seo, saying she was unsure at first how their chemistry would play out but felt confident they’d find the right rhythm. She shared her excitement about showing what two strong, driven women could create together on screen. The project is still in production, with no release date disclosed yet.

In other news, Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol were earlier preferred to headline the drama Delusional, but filming halted after they reportedly separated on March 30. The series has now locked in Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho as the new leads, reuniting after their 2020 collaboration in Start-Up. Delusional is a webtoon-based fantasy horror set across 1930s Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai.

