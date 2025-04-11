'Delusion' starring Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho sparks hype with rumored 45 billion won budget, major castings, & overseas filming plans

Buried Hearts actor Huh Joon-ho is reportedly cast for the upcoming drama Delusion alongside Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho. According to JTBC's report on April 11, the actor is currently reviewing the final details for his role.

The exact details of Huh Joon-ho's role are not yet disclosed. The series is also slated for filming in overseas locations like China, and it is reportedly being made on a budget of 45 billion won (about $33 million USD).

In August 2024, according to EDaily Korea, Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho were confirmed as the leads in the drama after Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol had to be replaced. The latter two, who were formerly a couple, were in talks for the series earlier last year, but they backed out following their breakup.

According to What's on Netflix on January 15, 2025, Delusion was supposed to start filming in late February, with the production moving into full swing between March and May. It was reportedly slated to release on Netflix, however, there was no confirmation from the OTT platform. Now, the drama is reportedly in talks for airing on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

What is the plot of Delusion starring Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho?

Delusion is a horror thriller drama based on a webtoon of the same name by author Hongjacga. The series follows a young painter named Yun I-ho (played by Kim Seon-ho) in Gyeongseong in 1935, during the Japanese colonial era.

He is commissioned to paint a mysterious vampire woman named Seon Jeong-hwa (played by Bae Suzy), and these two characters get entwined in a mystery as the story progresses.

Choi Hyun-wook, who was recently seen in the romcom drama My Dearest Nemesis opposite Moon Ga-young, has also reportedly been roped in for a main role in Delusion, as per OSEN on April 10, 2025. The drama will be directed by Han Jae-rim, known for projects like Netflix's The 8 Show and The Face Reader.

In other news, Kim Seon-ho is currently making headlines following his 'green-flag' role opposite IU in Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines. Fans as well as celebrities are participating in the 'Kim Seon-ho Smile Challenge' after a clip of his character smiling at IU's Geum-myeong during their wedding in the drama went viral.

Huh Joon-ho is enjoying the popularity with his antagonist role in Buried Hearts starring Park Hyung-sik. Meanwhile, Bae Suzy will take the stage at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards along with Park Bo-gum and Shin Dong-yup as co-hosts, marking her 10th consecutive year as the MC.

