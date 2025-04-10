Choi Hyun-wook reportedly cast for upcoming drama Delusion alongside Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho

Choi Hyun-wook has been cast for the upcoming drama Delusion, a fantasy mystery period drama adapted from a popular webtoon, which ran from 2019 to 2020. Former Miss A member Bae Suzy has been cast as Song Jeong-hwa, the mysterious female lead, while Kim Seon-ho will portray Yun I-ho, the unknown painter, in the upcoming drama

Ad

The story unfolds during the Japanese colonial era and revolves around a captivating vampire woman and an enigmatic painter hired to create her portrait. The project will be helmed by director Han Jae-rim, known for his acclaimed films The Face Reader, The King, and Emergency Declaration. After directing the Netflix series The Eight Show last year, this marks his return to the drama format.

Who was originally cast for Delusion?

Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho were cast in Delusion after Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol withdrew from the project. On April 2, a representative from SHOWBOX, the production company behind the drama Delusion, stated that discussions involving Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee's casting had been discontinued, and the production would continue without them.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

C-JeS Studios, Ryu Jun-yeol’s agency, also confirmed that the actor had only been in the early stages of considering the role. They acknowledged that the production team had requested the talks be halted and explained that, to avoid causing any harm to the project, they felt it was their responsibility to step back from the opportunity.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 6, 2024, Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee were offered roles in Delusion. However, shortly after the casting news, reports of the two actors dating began circulating. Although their agencies initially denied the rumors, Han So-hee later took to her blog to personally confirm the relationship.

Just days later, on March 30, both management companies announced that the couple had ended their relationship. The co-production company, Showbox, revealed to SPOTV News that the decision was made to prevent further emotional strain tied to their personal lives.

Ad

More about the cast of Delusion

Choi Hyun-wook recently wrapped up his leading role in the tvN rom-com That Guy is a Black Flame Dragon, which aired its finale on the 24th of last month. His on-screen chemistry with Moon Ga-young in the series was well-received, charming viewers with their lighthearted romance.

Since his 2019 debut in the web drama Real: Time: Love, Choi Hyun-wook has had notable appearances in SBS’s Model Taxi, Racket Boys, tvN’s Twenty Five Twenty One, Wavve’s Weak Hero Class 1, Sparkling Watermelon, and D.P. Season 2 on Netflix.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After debuting on stage in 2009, Kim Seon-ho rose to fame through dramas like Start-Up and 100 Days My Prince. In 2023, he made a successful film debut in The Childe. He recently starred in The Tyrant and is set to lead Can This Love Be Translated?.

Bae Suzy transitioned into acting with Dream High and earned acclaim for roles in Gu Family Book, Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, and Start-Up. In 2022, she impressed audiences in the thriller Anna, followed by the Netflix series Doona! in 2023. Suzy also has a solo music career, releasing EPs Yes? No? and Faces of Love.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author prachi senapati Prachi specializes in covering K-pop and K-drama as a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with triple majors in Psychology, English, and Performing Arts, Prachi has previously written for Essentially Sports.



For Prachi, maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethical reporting is of utmost importance. She prioritizes extensive research by delving deep into primary sources to ensure the information she provides is comprehensive and trustworthy. Prachi supplements her research with her own knowledge about the topic and cross-checks every fact as part of her reporting process.



A K-pop fan and cultural studies enthusiast, Prachi is deeply familiar with the Hallyu landscape and its global influence. It was BTS' Blood Sweat and Tears music video that piqued her interest in the group and their culture. Thus, when the opportunity arose to pursue her interests and write about them, Prachi seized it.



When not writing, Prachi likes to dance and is professionally trained in the art form. Know More