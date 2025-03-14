Was Choi Hyun-wook the "man sitting in the seat" during Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident? Viral claim explored amid Kim Soo-hyun controversy

Twinkling Watermelon actor Choi Hyun-wook has been drawn into the ongoing controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron. On March 12, a Chinese blogger alleged that Choi Hyun-wook was the passenger in Kim Sae-ron’s car on the night of her drunk-driving accident.

The post claimed that GOLDMEDALIST deliberately concealed his involvement to protect his rising career. According to the blogger, the company prioritized Choi’s image over transparency, ensuring that only Kim Sae-ron faced legal repercussions for the incident.

The blogger also stated that Choi did not attend Kim Sae-ron’s funeral, implying a possible rift or attempt to distance himself from the late actress.

However, as the speculation grew, netizens countered the rumors by citing an April 12, 2023, report from the Korean news outlet Bridge Economy. The article stated that the passenger in Kim Sae-ron’s car was a 21-year-old woman.

She was later fined 5 million won for aiding and abetting drunk driving. The court ruling, issued by Judge Lee Hwan-ki at the Seoul Central District Court, directly contradicts the recent claims implicating Choi Hyun-wook.

An Ilgan Sports report published on February 12, 2025, confirmed that Choi Hyun-wook attended Kim Sae-ron’s memorial service. According to the article, he quietly paid his respects before leaving without making any public statements. This contradicts the blogger’s assertion that he was absent.

Amid GOLDMEDALIST's ongoing controversy, Choi Hyun-wook’s name being dragged into the situation sparked backlash. Following the allegations, fans reacted strongly, defending Choi Hyun-wook— also an actor from the GOLDMEDALIST agency— and calling him a "scapegoat" in the controversy.

They criticized the agency for staying silent and argued that their rookie actor, who got his first main role in the ongoing drama Dearest Nemesis, was being linked to a controversy unrelated to him.

Some netizens also highlighted Choi Hyun-wook and Kim Sae-ron's past friendship, remembering that in 2022, the actress sent a coffee truck to support Choi during one of his K-drama filming. The truck’s banner read, "You look the prettiest when you eat."

Choi Hyun-wook later shared a photo of the truck on Instagram.

"A women who doesn’t betray my expectations, Kim Sae Ron Jjang," the caption read (as translated in the India Times report).

Viral speculation claims Choi Hyun-wook is the new target amid Kim Soo-hyun's controversy

In 2022, the late actress Kim Sae-ron faced DUI charges after reportedly driving under the influence and crashing into an electric transformer. With Choi Hyun-wook now being involved in the controversy related to the accident, neither the actor nor GOLDMEDALIST has issued a statement addressing the allegations, as of this writing.

An X user, @LoveBunnyQ, has sparked speculation, following a recent viral post by user @LepheloHam. The latter posted an English translation of claims made, in Korean, by @KimSeol24356 in a YouTube video comment section, with the original commentator claiming to be a former GOLDMEDALIST employee. The viral post claimed that actress Seo Yea-ji was allegedly used by her former agency, GOLDMEDALIST to “cover up their wrongdoings."

In this light, the X user @LoveBunnyQ suggested that Seo Ye-ji was used as a scapegoat in 2021 to divert attention from an unnamed A-list actor allegedly present during Kim Sae-ron’s 2022 DUI incident. The claim argues that Choi Hyun-wook is now facing a similar situation amid ongoing controversies surrounding GOLDMEDALIST and Kim Soo-hyun.

In a detailed post, @LoveBunnyQ pointed out a timeline of events, starting with It’s Okay to Not Be Okay airing its final episode in August 2020. The user noted that Seo Ye-ji’s career took a downturn in April 2021 when text messages between her and actor Kim Jung-hyun were leaked, exposing their alleged toxic relationship.

However, as the user noted at that time, there was no mention of school bullying allegations against her. Those accusations surfaced months later, in early 2022, further damaging her reputation.

The speculation suggests that the public remained fixated on Seo Ye-ji’s scandals throughout 2023, with her being effectively blackballed from the industry.

Despite this, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay remained available on streaming platforms, leading @LoveBunnyQ to believe that her school bullying controversy was deliberately escalated to distract from a more pressing question— who was the A-list actor reportedly in Kim Sae-ron’s car during her DUI incident in May 2022?

The user argued that at the time of Kim Sae-ron’s accident, reports hinted at an A-lister being present, but no name was ever revealed. Now, with Kim Sae-ron’s aunt exposing new details, the theory suggests that the industry can no longer use Seo Ye-ji as a diversion. Instead, Choi Hyun-wook, a rising actor under GOLDMEDALIST, has become the new scapegoat.

@LoveBunnyQ questioned the logic behind linking Choi Hyun-wook to the DUI case, pointing out that in 2022, he was not yet an A-list actor. The post implies that by shifting the blame to him now, the agency and media may be attempting to control the narrative and deflect attention from other unresolved controversies.

While there is no concrete evidence supporting these claims, the speculation has gained traction among netizens.

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron intensified when, on March 10, 2025, Kim Sae-ron’s aunt appeared on the YouTube channel Garo Sero. She publicly accused Kim Soo-hyun of playing a role in the late actress’ struggles, including financial ones, which she claimed led to the actress’ demise on February 16, 2025.

During the broadcast, the family also revealed details about Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron’s alleged past relationship when she was a minor and the actor was 27.

