Former Gold Medalist employee claims Seo Yea-ji was framed as a bully amidst Kim Soo-hyun's dating allegations

On March 13, 2025, ongoing dating rumors concerning actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron took a new turn. Recent claims by a purported former employee of Gold Medalist Entertainment suggest that actress Seo Yea-ji was deliberately framed as a bully to divert attention from internal controversies.

The claims were made by a user, @KimSeol24356, underneath a YouTube video, who claimed to be a former employee of Gold Medalist. The Korean comment was translated by @LepheloHam and shared on X. The agency represents Kim Soo-hyun and was founded by him and his cousin in 2019.

Previously, Gold Medalist also represented It's Okay To Not Be Okay actress Seo Yea-ji and the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

According to @KimSeol24356, Gold Medalist allegedly orchestrated a smear campaign against actress Seo Yea-ji, portraying her as a bully to shield other internal issues.

“Hello, everyone. I wish to remain anonymous. Four years ago, I worked at GOLD MEDALIST but was fired after leaking important information about actress Seo Ye Ji to Dispatch and OSN reporters. However, the reporters I contacted did not use any of the information I provided because Lee Sa Rang instructed them not to, claiming it would damage the management’s reputation."

The whistleblower alleged that fabricated rumors were leaked to the press under the direction of Lee Sa-rang, co-founder of Gold Medalist and cousin to actor Kim Soo-hyun.

"What I want to say is that actor Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin Lee Sa Rang had a lot of issues, and actress Seo Ye Ji was used as a shield. Some of the negative claims about her actually came from within the management. GOLD MEDALIST deliberately provided false information about Seo Ye Ji to Dispatch in order to cover up their own wrongdoings. They even paid people to spread lies about her."

Seo Yea-ji's reportedly responded on fan cafe amidst Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's controversy

The recent exposure of Seo Yea-jin revived the old controversial allegations of school bullying and misconduct in 2021. The actress faced public scrutiny and backlash and subsequently stepped down from the drama Island.

On March 12, 2025, the whistleblower's (@KimSeol24356) latest claims suggest that these allegations might have been part of a well-orchestrated plan of the agency to safeguard other interests it had. However, the claims are yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, Seo Yea-ji distanced herself from Kim Soo-hyun, Lee Sa-rang, and Gold Medalist. On March 13, 2025, she told her fans that she was displeased with being included in the controversy. She added that she was no longer affiliated with the agency and all of its people following the termination of her contract in 2023.

"I wish people would… please… stop. I am in no way affiliated with him and his cousin. I don’t even know why I have to explain myself… but I’m just extra frustrated tonight… Good night, yeyes."

Currently, actor Kim Soo-hyun is embroiled in controversy following allegations of a past romantic relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. A YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute (@Hoverlab), claimed that the two were involved in a six-year relationship starting when Kim Sae-ron was 15 years old and he was 27.

The channel reportedly verified these claims with Kim Sae-ron's family. The Korea Times reported that Garosero released a letter allegedly written by Kim Soo-hyun during his military service (2018) when she was 17 years old.

For the unversed, Kim Sae-ron committed s*icide on February 16, 2025, the same day as Kim Soo-hyun's birthday. Although the two incidents have no verified correlation, the current allegations have shifted the public's scrutiny to it as well.

Kim Sae-ron was 24 when she was found dead in her home. The Bloodhounds actress faced a severe financial crisis after her DUI case in 2022.

On March 11, 2025, SBS News reported that Gold Medalist firmly denied these accusations against its artist, Kim Soo-hyun. The agency released an official statement refuting the claims made by Garosero, asserting that there was no romantic relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron.

