5 K-dramas starring Song Kang as a romantic lead 

Song Kang, often referred to as the “Son of Netflix,” continues to mesmerize fans with his performances in various K-dramas. His latest role is in My Demon, a fantasy romance released in November 2023, showcasing his smooth transformation from a cold-hearted individual to someone deeply in love.

His journey on Netflix began with his first leading role in the teen romance Love Alarm (2019), followed by the apocalyptic horror Sweet Home (2020), where he plays a teenager navigating a world plagued by monsters.

His repertoire also includes the heartwarming Navillera (2021), exploring a touching bond over ballet, and the bold romance Nevertheless (2021), which explores the complexities of toxic relationships. In Forecasting Love and Weather (2022), he takes on a controversial romance set in the Korea Meteorological Department.

In each K-drama series, Song Kang has showcased his acting skills through diverse and different characters.

Some of the best K-dramas of Song Kang as a romantic lead

Although Song Kang has portrayed various roles, he has seamlessly established a lover boy image through his performances. Some of those K-dramas are:

My Demon

Love Alarm

Nevertheless

Forecasting Love and Weather

Sweet Home

1) My Demon

Kang in My Demon (Image via Netflix)

My Demon is one of Kang's latest portrayals as a romantic lead, entertaining his fans with his demonic character. This K-drama was released on Netflix in November 2023 and is filled with fantasy, romance, and flowy storytelling.

In the supernatural K-drama, Song Kang portrays a 200-year-old demon who unexpectedly falls in love with a human, Do Do Hee, played by Kim Yoo Jung, despite his long-standing disdain for humans. Haunted by his past, he ultimately sacrifices himself to protect his beloved.

Do Do Hee, an heiress orphaned early in life, finds solace with her parents' close friend Ju Cheon Suk, portrayed by Kim Hae Sook. Her encounter with Jung Gu Won results in unforeseen events that lead him to lose all his powers to her, intertwining their lives.

Read more: My Demon: Ending Explained and Season 2 Renewal Possibilities Explored

2) Love Alarm

Love Alarm is another K-drama on Netflix, in which Song portrays a romantic lead. This series, released in 2019, showcases the high school teenage love narrative, with Song Kang playing the role of a popular student, Hwang Sang Ho.

In this series, the chemistry between Kang and Kim So Hyun, the female lead actor, adds romantic elements to the storyline. However, the narrative also includes triangular love aspects to add complications. The drama spans eight episodes, during which Song Kang's lover boy portrayal attracts fans.

3) Nevertheless

Kang in Nevertheless (Image via Netflix)

Song Kang's Nevertheless, a fresh romantic narrative, was released in 2021. Filled with bold scenes, Kang delivers an outstanding performance.

Unlike his other series, Nevertheless has been criticized for its repetitive plots, which include misunderstandings among characters that can frustrate viewers. However, the subplot focusing on the queer relationship makes the drama stand out. This K-drama spans 10 episodes and is available on Netflix.

4) Forecasting Love and Weather

Forecasting Love and Weather is another K-drama series featuring Song Kang as a romantic lead. On-screen, he presented intensive chemistry with his co-actress Park Min-young.

In the series, Lee Si-woo (played by Kang) meets Jin Ha-kyung (Park Min-young) when both of their partners are cheating on them. The weather became an integral part, with the portrayal of changing weather adding romantic elements to the drama.

Released in 2022, this series is available on Netflix.

5) Sweet Home

Song stars in a new Netflix K-drama that contrasts his role in the apocalyptic horror series, Sweet Home. The show has achieved global success, centered on Hyun-su, played by Kang, but season 2 significantly reduces his screen time.

In Sweet Home, Kang and Go Min-si play residents who bond during a monster outbreak, with hints of romance. Despite fewer scenes together in season 2, fans can revisit their earlier work in the romantic comedy, Love Alarm, while awaiting Sweet Home season 3 later in 2024.

These are some K-dramas of Song where Song Kang plays the role of the romantic lead. However, any further releases featuring him have yet to be announced.