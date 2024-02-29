"My social butterfly": Fans react as Song Kang attends GOT7's Yugyeom's listening party because of SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

Song Kang recently attended GOT7's Yugyeom's debut album listening party, and the reason was revealed to be SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. On February 20, 2024, the GOT7 member hosted a star-studded party graced by popular K-pop and K-hip-hop artists, including his fellow group member BamBam, SEVENTEEN's DK, and NCT’s Jaehyun, who are his close acquaintances.

During a chat with his fellow band member Youngjae, Yugyeom revealed how he invited the Sweet Home star Song Kang to his party. Yugyeom recently appeared on the MBC radio show called Youngjae's Best Friend, and he opened up about how he made the guest list, sharing how Song Kang came to be at the party.

“Song Kang-nim was there because he is close friends with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu.”

Hearing this, many common fans of Mingyu and Song Kang expressed excitement on social media. Many fans praised Mingyu for bringing him to Yugyeom's party and appreciated his social skills. A user on X said, “My social butterfly.”

“Mingyu's networking game is strong”: Fans react as Song Kang attends GOT7's Yugyeom's listening party because of the SEVENTEEN member

On February 21, KST, Yugyeom dropped his first solo album, TRUST ME, with the title track named LA SOL MI. Fans were astounded to see many Korean singers attending his listening party a day prior. They were delighted to see some of the 97-liner squad members like BamBam, SEVENTEEN's DK, Mingyu, and THE8, and NCT’s Jaehyun at the party.

However, they were curious to know how Song Kang associated with Yugyeom, and many assumed it was because of Mingyu. Recently, Yugyeom revealed that the My Demon actor attended the party as he is close friends with Mingyu.

Mingyu and Song Kang were co-MCs with DIA's Chaeyeon for the SBS music show Inkigayo in 2018. Furthermore, their interaction at the Cartier event in 2022 went viral on social media.

Watching Mingyu introducing his friends to each other, many K-pop fans were delighted. They also highlighted how 98 Liners NCT's Jungwoo and his group mate Seungkwan became friends because of their friendship with Jaehyun. Many praised his networking skills as it helped them get more Korean celebrity interactions.

Below are some fan reactions from X.

Other artists who were spotted at Yugyeom's party include the Kwon twins Dony and Deukie, iKON's DK, SEVENTEEN's Vernon and Woozi, NCT's Johnny and Jaehyun, Pentagon's Hui and Kino, and ATEEZ's Mingi. His AOMG labelmates DJ Wegun, Loco, Woo, Coogie, Gray, Simon D, Hoody, and DeVita were also at the party. Model Chae Jong-seok, Kirin, actress Song Ha-yoon, and actor Jung Gun-joo also attended.

As released on February 21, Yugyeom's 14-track album TRUST ME is now available for fans and listeners to stream on major music platforms.