"Svtpink crumbs": Fans go berserk over BLACKPINK's Jisoo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's interaction at the Dior event

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu are all over social media for their brief interaction at the Dior Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 collection event. The ready-to-wear collection showcase was held at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris on February 27.

Ever since the confirmation of the two K-pop idols’ appearance at the show was revealed, fans online could not hold their happiness as they wished for the two to interact at the event. In a video shared by an attendee on social media, Jisoo and Mingyu are seen bowing to each other.

The person who captured this moment seemingly stood behind Mingyu, so the HOT singer was not fully visible in the video. However, this small interaction has sent fans into a frenzy as they shared their excitement on X. A user referred to the fact that it is rare to see SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK idols together and said, “Svtpink crumbs.”

Expand Tweet

“Caratblink we always WIN”: Fans react to BLACKPINK's Jisoo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's interaction at the Dior show

Expand Tweet

Recently, Jisoo, the brand ambassador of Dior, attended the Paris Fashion Week show alongside SEVENTEEN rapper Mingyu, creating a huge buzz on the internet with their striking visuals and outfits. Their interaction was one of the most anticipated things at the event, as fans have been eagerly waiting to see them on screen together.

The two were first seen in the same busy room with other celebrities and significant individuals, but there was never any evidence of their interaction. As soon as the clip of the two greeting each other, as usually K-pop idols do, went viral on the internet, fans celebrated this moment.

Mingyu was barely visible in the video due to the angle at which it was filmed, which made fans want more. They are asking for another video from a different angle just to see the two singers together, or they simply wish for a photo of them posing together. Meanwhile, the common fans of SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK rejoiced at this footage on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Previously, Jisoo, the eldest member of the K-pop quartet, made headlines for her agency, BLISSOO. On February 21, 2024, the FLOWER singer announced the launch of her agency along with the official website, giving glimpses of her recent activities. Through her Instagram page launch, she wrote:

“Stay tuned for what's to come, as I'm dedicated to bringing joy and happiness to each and every one of you. Please continue to shower your love and support for JISOO with BLISSOO, and also for BLACKPINK. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Mingyu was announced as the face of the clothing brand Calvin Klein's latest campaign alongside his labelmates and the fourth-generation girl group NewJeans. He is also gearing up for the group's upcoming "FOLLOW AGAIN" encore concert tour in South Korea and Japan.