"ANOTHER WIN FOR ACTOR JAEHYUN!": Fans react as the NCT member will reportedly join the cast of revenge drama I Believe You

NCT vocalist and rapper Jaehyun has reportedly been cast as the lead character of the upcoming high school revenge drama I Believe You.

On February 29, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Jaehyun had been selected as the main lead for the K-drama. He is said to play the role of a school violence victim who will seek revenge against his bully after overcoming his fears.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment has confirmed in a statement that the Sticker singer has received an offer for the role, however, he is currently considering his appearance in the drama. They said:

“The appearance has not been confirmed, but it is one of the works under review.”

It has sent fans into a frenzy, as they cannot wait for Jaehyun to make his K-drama comeback. They have expressed their excitement to see him take on a new role, which will showcase a new side of him.

Meanwhile, he is also set to appear in a film called You Will Die in 6 hours, as this would mark another of his acting endeavors. Fans are all geared up to tune in on this drama.

Expand Tweet

“IT'S A REVENGE DRAMA”: Fans ecstatic as NCT's Jaehyun will reportedly lead school violence drama I Believe You

Expand Tweet

On February 29, it was reported that Jaehyun will make his K-drama comeback with I Believe You, which will shed light on a young boy's awakening and self-growth.

The drama follows the story of a school bully and his victim, who live in the same house. He will play the role of Seo Il-nam, who comes from an underprivileged background and has to overcome his fears to stand up against his bully.

Fans online could not hide their happiness, although it is yet to be confirmed if the NCT member will appear in the show. They expressed their wish to see the actor in this role, which will show great character development.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Crash Course in Romance star Lee Chae-min has been reportedly offered the role of Yang Seo-joon, a school bully. Yang Seo-joon is known for his rich family, striking visuals, and intelligence. He targets Seo Il-nam, as he does not empathize with him.

Lee Chae-min’s agency, Golden Medalist, has confirmed the reports, saying the actor is currently reviewing the offer. The agency stated:

“It is true that we have received an offer, but it is one of the works under review."

I Believe You is an eight-episode drama produced by Mace Entertainment, known for dramas like Run On and Missing. The show's programming is yet to be decided, however, the drama is set to begin filming in the first half of this year.