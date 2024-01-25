"ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK" trends as NCT member set to make his comeback with You Will Die In Six Hours and possible Dear M releases in 2024

On January 25, 2024, South Korean media outlet Sports W reported that NCT's Jaehyun's debut film, You Will Die in 6 Hours, has completed its post-production schedule and will be screened at the Berlin Film Festival in February. Additionally, there have also been reports of Dear.M's potential release in 2024, following up after Love Song for Illusion.

Given that Jaehyun is set to make his silver screen debut with You Will Die in 6 Hours, fans are excited about the same and can't wait to see him in his actor avatar. Mystery Pictures has also recently released new stills for the upcoming film, thereby raising excitement among fans. Thus, netizens soon started trending "ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK" on social media to celebrate the news.

Fans can't wait to see NCT's Jaehyun in You Will Die in Six Hours and, possibly, Dear.M

As post-production for You Will Die in Six Hours concludes and gears up for overseas screenings, Mystery Pictures plans to license its exhibition and sell it at the European Film Markets during the Berlin Film Festival.

The film is adapted from the novel of the same name by renowned Japanese writer Takano Kazuaki. This psychological thriller delves into a series of unprecedented events occurring in the course of six hours predicting one's fate and death.

According to reports, Jaehyun will portray the character of Jun-woo, who has the ability to foresee the future. Meanwhile, Park Ju-hyun will breathe life into the character of Jeong-yoon.

In the new stills that have been unveiled, fans can see an eerie atmosphere surrounding Jun-woo and Jeong-yoon, looking at something scary. While Jeong-yoon is seen seated on the floor with a fearful expression, Jaehyun is holding his hands and looking in the same direction, although with a calm gaze.

As soon as fans saw the new stills featuring the NCT member in his acting avatar, they were over the moon. Many expressed their excitement about his movie screening at the Berlin Film Festival as well.

This honor and the prospect of a possible Dear.M release after three years have fans eagerly anticipating how he will deliver his character. "ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK" trends as the NCT member prepares for a comeback with You Will Die In Six Hours and a potential Dear.M release in 2024.

Meanwhile, reports state that Dear.M is expected to air on KBS2 sometime in 2024. However, KBS has responded to the speculations by explaining that they are currently looking into the airing of Dear.M and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement so they can binge-watch the drama they've been anticipating since 2021.

You Will Die in Six Hours is slated for release in the second half of 2024 on domestic platforms after its Berlin Film Festival screening.

