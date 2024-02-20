"THIS IS INSANE!!": Fans go gaga as SEVENTEEN's DK, Mingyu, ATEEZ's Mingi, Song Kang & more spotted attending GOT7's Yugyeom's listening party

Yugyeom from GOT7 is currently gearing up to release his debut solo album, TRUST ME, which is scheduled to be released on February 22, 2024. There's a growing sense of excitement surrounding this release, and the idol recently became the talk of the town as he invited numerous stars from the K-pop community and other musicians to attend the official listening party for his album.

The notable stars who graced the event with their presence were NCT's Johnny and Jaehyun, SEVENTEEN's MINGYU and DK, ATEEZ's Mingi, and actor Song Kang. Fans were particularly thrilled to see the 1997 liners in attendance at the party and took to social media to express their excitement about the same.

Expand Tweet

Fans react as several celebrities attend listening party for Yugyeom's solo debut album TRUST ME

Yugyeom is gearing up to make his solo debut with the release of his album TRUST ME on February 22, 2024. He has been actively promoting the same with various activities related to the album. On January 31, he released the first track of the album titled LA SOL MI, which was accompanied by a music video that debuted on YouTube.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming album, the GOT7 maknae hosted a casual listening party to share his new work with friends and colleagues. The update about the event was shared by the GOT7 star himself via his Instagram account, where he posted a series of photos from the listening party just a few hours after it concluded.

The highlight of the party was the photo booth, which allowed Yugyeom to capture special moments with all the attendees. What made this party particularly noteworthy was the star-studded guest list. As a member of the 1997 line of K-pop idols, Yugyeom invited several friends from the same cohort, much to the delight of fans.

The star-studded roster included familiar faces such as:

GOT7 bandmate BamBam

Actor Song Kang

Kwon twins Dony and Deukie

iKON's DK

SEVENTEEN's DK, Mingyu, Vernon, Woozi, and The8

NCT's Johnny and Jaehyun

Pentagon's Hui and Kino

ATEEZ's Mingi

AOMG labelmates DJ Wegun, Loco, Woo, Coogie, Gray, Simon D, Hoody, and DeVita

Model Chae Jongseok

Kirin

Actress Song Hayoon

BTOB’s Peniel

Actor Jung Gunjoo

Fans were over the moon after the idol shared glimpses from the party online and took to social media to react to the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The track list of the TRUST ME album includes songs like:

LA SOL MI

빛이나 (It shines) (Feat. SUMIN)

Be Alright (Feat. punchnello)

1분만 (Just 1 minute)

Steppin

나의 그녀는(My She)

LOLO

WUH

Ponytail (Feat. Sik-K)

Dance

허리를 감싸고 (wrap around your waist)

Say Nothing (Feat. 이하이)

우야야야 (Wayaya)

Summer Blues

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the idol's debut solo album, which is set to release on February 22, 2024.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE