Why is GOT7’s BamBam postponing his first U.S solo tour? Details explored as agency issues statement 

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, GOT7's BamBam's agency, ABYSS Company, released a statement announcing that the idol's first U.S. solo tour dates, which fell between February 10 to 24, 2024, were canceled due to the worsening state of his ankle injury.

Recently, during his appearance on a radio show, GOT7 member Youngjae revealed that BamBam injured his ankle while rehearsing at one of his solo concerts. While the idol continued to showcase professionalism as he carried on with his tour despite the injury, his agency regretted informing the fans that it had gotten worse.

ABYSS Company revealed that BamBam was preparing to showcase a new track in his upcoming concert. However, while practicing for the same, the condition of his ankle injury worsened. The agency stated:

"We will prioritize the artist’s health and wellness to ensure a smooth return to reconnect with the fans through the rest of the tour schedule."

Given that the artist's health comes first, the agency announced that they have canceled the U.S. tour dates to prioritize the same. Additionally, the booked tickets were informed to be refunded entirely.

ABYSS Company announces the cancellation of GOT7's BamBam's U.S. solo tour following the worsening of his ankle injury

On September 16, 2023, Youngjae and Yugyeom made a special appearance in BamBam's solo tour that was held in Seoul. The duo even performed the group's track NANANA with the idol. Following the same, when Youngjae was invited to the radio show Best Friends, hosted by MBC FM4U, he shared his experience of performing at his fellow member's concert.

Alongside the same, he also talked about how BamBam injured his ankle during their rehearsal but still continued with the performance. As fans continued to praise him for his professionalism, they also expressed concern over his health. While the idol has held well for several concerts after his injury, it was recently announced that his injury has worsened, forcing him to sit out the concerts.

Therefore, the upcoming concerts of his U.S. solo tour were canceled. Here's what the announcement stated:

"Hello, this is ABYSS COMPANY. We regret to inform you that the BamBam THE 1ST WORLD TOUR [AREA 52] in the U.S., scheduled from February 10th to February 24th, 2024, is inevitably canceled due to the worsening of the artist’s ankle injury."

The agency added:

"We were excited about the upcoming U.S. tour and had been preparing a new song to be performed in the U.S. for the first time. However, the artist’s ankle worsened while practicing for the new song."

The statement continued:

"After numerous discussions, we have come to the difficult decision to cancel the U.S. tour, as continuing with the original schedule was deemed inappropriate for the well-being of the artist. We extend our deepest gratitude to all fans who showed great interest in the show and sincerely apologize for any disappointment caused by the cancellation of this highly anticipated tour."

The statement concluded by informing the fans of the refund procedures for their tickets and also included an apology for the last-minute cancellation of tour dates.

The agency concluded:

"The show tickets and VIP Package will be fully refunded, and detailed information will be announced by the U.S. promoter, Knowmerce, on their official social media channel (@fromm_store). Once again, we express our heartfelt apologies to all the fans who waited for the U.S. tour and request for your understanding regarding the unfortunate news. Thank you."

Fans took to social media to express their concern and love for the idol after the announcement.

Following the news, fans have been hoping for BamBam's speedy recovery while reassuring him that they're willing to wait for his safe return however long it takes.

