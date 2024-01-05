"Cheap tickets as an insult is crazy": Fans defend GOT7's BamBam as netizens allegedly troll the idol for his low-priced solo tour tickets

Recently, GOT7's BamBam revealed the ticket prices for the Europe dates of his ongoing solo world tour, Area 52, and many fans were pleasantly surprised to see the ticket prices being lower than the usual rates.

Previously, the idol had talked about how he's been wanting to avail his tickets at lower prices as he's aware of the expenses and influxes that dominate the world these days. While fans celebrated the news and appreciated BamBam for his generosity, they were also shocked to witness that some netizens have been allegedly trolling the idol for his low ticket prices.

Many fans reported that certain netizens have not only stated that the low prices are due to his concert's low quality but have also been speculating that his alleged low popularity wouldn't be able to fill the stadium if the prices were any higher. However, fans soon came to the idol's defense and called them out for their insults.

Fans defend GOT7's BamBam following netizens' insult towards his low-priced tickets for his ongoing solo world tour

In September 2023, GOT7's BamBam kickstarted his first solo world tour, which is expected to roll out in March of 2024, and fans have been enthusiastically interacting with the same. Given that solo tours for group members stand as a huge step in their solo careers, fans have been incredibly proud of the idol and have also been delighted by how successfully it's been unfolding so far.

On January 3, 2024, the ticket purchase portals for his upcoming Europe dates were opened, and fans naturally rushed in to get a hold of their seats. They were also surprised to realize that the ticket prices were much lower than they had expected and fans couldn't have been more grateful. The idol has talked about wanting to avail concert tickets at more affordable prices in several instances before.

He stated that buying concert tickets is an undoubted privilege and expressed his concern after realizing that many fans save up money months before buying these tickets. In order to make his tour more accessible to his fans from different social strata, the idol has brought down the prices, and fans have been praising him for the same while also expressing their gratitude.

However, they were rather angered and disappointed to notice that many netizens began to troll BamBam for his low ticket prices. Many netizens have been allegedly mocking the idol for his solo world tour, stating that the low ticket prices are because of his inability to fill the seats for his venues. Soon after the idol began to receive unnecessary hate for his kind gesture, fans jumped to his defense.

They called out the haters for not seeing his effort to make concerts a more inclusive experience for his fandom and also stated that the netizens had their facts wrong. BamBam's solo world tour has been a great commercial success until now. The idol has not only gathered a huge enthusiastic crowd at his concerts so far but also stands as the first K-pop artist to have a solo-out concert in Thailand.

Therefore, as netizens continue to allegedly troll and mock the idol for his low concert ticket prices, fans have been strongly defending him and calling out the netizens for their baseless arguments and hate.