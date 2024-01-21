"Serve well and take care!": Fans bid adieu to My Demon's Song Kang as he reportedly prepares for his mandatory military service

On January 20, 2024, South Korean actor Song Kang's My Demon concluded with a happy ending, leaving fans emotional. The aforementioned drama and Sweet Home season 3 will be his last projects before he reportedly enlists for his mandatory military service, the date for which will be announced anytime soon.

My Demon is a fantasy rom-com drama where the rich chaebol Do Do-hee and the Demon, Jung Gu-won, enter into a contract marriage and fall in love, leading to a series of events that will disclose their past connections.

As Song Kang bids farewell to the fans through his character Jung Gu-won in the fantasy drama, fans wish him luck and state that since he has entertained them throughout the fantasy drama, they pray for his safety during his upcoming military service. One user tweeted:

"He shone beautifully in this role": Fans heaps praise over Song Kang for his portrayal of Jung Gu-won in My Demon

Song Kang continues to cement his status as one of the most loved South Korean actors in the K-drama world through his diverse range of character choices. In his portrayal of the demon, Jung Gu-won, in My Demon, Song Kang showcases the traits of an arrogant demon who intimidates everyone with power but becomes a puppy in front of his wife, Do Do-hee, flaunting the features of being 'husband material.'

K-drama fans have stated on social media how the actor has phenomenally entertained them throughout the series through romantic scenes with Do Do-hee and the behind-the-scenes of the fantasy drama. They also lavish praise on how Jeong Gu-won will be one of the most iconic characters of Song Kang, and they will never forget him.

Meanwhile, the actor is also gearing up for his mandatory military service in the first half of 2024, and he is set to announce his enlistment date soon, leaving fans both proud and sad. He will thus be absent during the promotional activities for Sweet Home season 3.

Fans are bidding farewell to Song Kang's character Jung Gu-won, wishing him a safe time during his military enlistment and hoping for his safe return.

Kang also released a statement about how he worked hard for seven consecutive months for My Demon and expressed his gratitude in a video posted by his agency, Namoo Actors, on Instagram, stating,

"I'm Song Kang. I played Jung Gu-won in My Demon. Over 7 months of filming, I made a lot of memories and felt happy and thankful for connecting with new people. Thank you."

Fans can binge-watch Song Kang's My Demon, which comprises sixteen episodes, on Netflix.