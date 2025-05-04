“Slaying so hard”—Internet reacts to 'The Judge from Hell' actress Park Shin-hye’s viral ‘Like JENNIE’ dance at her HYE, TALK fanmeet in Taepei

On May 3, 2025, South Korean actress Park Shin-hye kicked off her Asia fan meeting tour, titled HYE, TALK, with an event in Taipei. Held at Clapper Studio, the fan meet featured live performances and interactive moments with the audience. During the show, the actress performed a dance routine to like JENNIE, a solo release by BLACKPINK’s Jennie that has triggered a wave of dance challenges online.

Park Shin-hye's performance drew attention among fans, as they shared video clips on social media. Admirers reacted to her dance sequences, with many commenting online about her sharp movements.

"MOTHER SLAYING SO HARD," an X user commented.

The Judge from Hell actress also delivered back-to-back performances of IVE's Rebel Heart, aespa's Whiplash, and NewJeans' How Sweet, offering a multi-song segment that featured different styles of choreography.

Meanwhile, fans continued to praise Park Shin-hye's stage presence.

"Woah she is a good dancer, I didn't know that😍," a fan remarked.

"She could have been a idol but glad she chose to be an actress instead! Shinhye still amazes me when she dances! 🥰😘," a user mentioned.

"Park shin hye dances too??! ohh she ATE 🔥🔥🔥," a person shared.

Many netizens noted they can't believe the 35-year-old actress is a mom, as she continues to "slay."

"ParkShinHye proves that marriage and motherhood are not limits—they’re just another part of her incredible journey. And wow, is she absolutely slaying this dance! Loving every moment from her fanmeet—huge thanks to everyone sharing these amazing clips!," a netizen said.

"No one gonna believe me if I said she's a mom🤣," a viewer noted.

"Oh wow she's good good. Her moves look clean and neat," another fan added.

Actress Park Shin-hye has launched a multi-city Asian tour titled 2025 Park Shin-hye Asia Tour: HYE, TALK. The series of fan gatherings includes scheduled appearances in three major cities.

The opening event was held on May 3 in Taipei, Taiwan, at Clapper Studio. Local promoter D-Show organized the meeting, with inquiries directed through their listed email and active social media pages.

Her next appearance is confirmed for May 17 in Bangkok, Thailand. The fan session will be conducted at the Aksra Theatre King Power at 6 pm. Event coordination is being handled by Grandprix Xpectrum, with updates and ticket details available on their official digital platforms.

The Tokyo event is set for June 29, hosted at Hitotsubashi Hall. Additional information, including entry details and contact, can be found on Park Shin-hye’s official Japanese site or via email.

SALT Entertainment, her management company, released the tour schedule and stated that any modifications or additions to the tour will be shared through their formal announcements. The tour will allow the actress to reconnect directly with her fan base in person across the region.

In other news, Park Shin-hye is also reportedly in discussions to feature in the upcoming workplace comedy series Miss Undercover Boss. According to her agency, she has received the offer and is reviewing it. The series, set during the late 1990s IMF crisis, follows financial officer Hong Geum-bo, who goes undercover as a 20-year-old office worker to investigate fraud at a securities firm.

