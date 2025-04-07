"We're robbed" — Fans disappointed as Park Shin-hye's The Judge from Hell receives zero nominations at 61st Baeksang Arts Awards

Park Shin-hye's The Judge from Hell received zero nominations at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, disappointing fans online. On April 7, 2025, the Baeksang Arts Awards unveiled nominations for the upcoming edition, acknowledging several K-dramas, actors, makers, and more for their commendable performances.

SBS drama The Judge from Hell, starring Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young, received impressive reviews from viewers and critics. Following the announcement of nominations, fans took to social media to condemn the Baeksang Arts Awards for not acknowledging the drama's artistry and Park Shin-hye's acting prowess.

According to fans, the drama was worthy enough for nominations in not one but many categories, but the official nomination list has left fans disheartened. A fan wrote on X:

"The absence of 'The Judge from Hell' and Park Shin Hye from 61st Baeksang nominations is unexpected. Despite the series' impressive performance, they didn't give a single nomination! We're robbed!"

Fans found the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards' nominations unfair.

"Not even ONE nomination for #TheJudgeFromHell ?? does baeksang think it can rob a loaded house and no one will notice," a fan stated.

"#TheJudgeFromHell was one of the most iconic dramas last year.I can't help but feel it's unfair for it to not be nominated," a user stated.

"Best actors, best drama, best script, best writer, best storyline, best plot, top notch acting, best cinematography, best ending. This drama deserves to be nominated, but not even one category," a netizen reacted.

"#TheJudgeFromHell didn't get any Baeksang nominations? One of the best 2024 kdramas getting snubbed," a fan wrote.

In particular, Park Shin-hye received praise from viewers for her "outstanding" performance in the drama.

"park shinhye delivered one of the best performances in the judge from hell. She absolutely deserves an best actress nomination and if there is any justice she will get it," a user mentioned.

"Really disappointed because #ParkShinHye very did outstanding performance as Kang Bitna and how #TheJudgeFromHell was completely sidelined, at least give her nominated. Baeksang has been consistently inconsistent in many aspects," a user commented.

"#ParkShinHye deserved a nomination for best actress! She showed an outstanding performance and best character ever done as it completely portrayed in all her veteran acting range. And also #TheJudgeFromHell deserved a nomination for best drama and best screenplay," another user commented.

About Park Shin-hye's The Judge from Hell: Highest ratings, #6 on TIME's best K-drama list, and more

The Judge from Hell is the story of Kang Bit-na, played by Park Shin-hye, who is an elite judge. However, Kang Bit-na is also a demon who uses her skills and powers to punish the evil by sending them to hell. Her life takes a turn when she gets entangled with detective Han Da-on, depicted by Kim Jae-young. Han Da-on is a man with a friendly personality but has hidden pain that no one knows about.

The Judge from Hell aired between September 21 and November 2, 2024, as a mini-series on SBS. The drama received an average of 11.9 percent ratings nationwide, with the final episode becoming the most-watched mini-series of the week.

The drama was also named one of the 2024 best K-dramas by TIME magazine's list at no. 6. It also won many categories at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards, including Best Couple, Director's Award, and more.

The Judge from Hell is available on Disney+ for streaming.

