With the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards approaching, excitement turned into debate following the announcement of this year’s nominees on April 7. The nominees for the Baeksang Awards were selected through a thorough screening process, highlighting performances from the past year.
However, reactions online quickly grew divided. Some fans expressed disappointment over the nominees of the year's Baeksang Arts Awards, claiming the selections overlooked more deserving talents. Many comments of the K-Drama enthusiasts reflected frustrations over what they viewed as predictable or uninspired choices. One fan wrote,
"No jeongnyeon is CRAZY"
"I keep on coming back to this sneak nomination, i mean since they are scared of a women centric drama (jeong nyeon) they should've atleast gave the nom to light shop or judge from hell" posted one netizen.
"Are you seriously saying that #whenthephonerings and their cast didn't deserve a single nomination?? i don't want to mention other dramas now so as not to offend them, but apart from tangerines, there are some really weak dramas out there, it's just funny" commented an X user.
"All the catogories and actors the crazy one is lim jiyeon. she has a good eye for picking projects. three years in a row her dramas has been nominated??" Mentioned one individual on X.
Others defended the lineup for the Baeksang Arts Awards, arguing that the nominees for the Baeksang showcased a strong representation of the industry's top actors.
"This Baeksang Awards are gonna be so fierce because all the shows and nominees are so good and worthy of the praise. I'm already sooo proud that Lovely Runner got 5 nominations, among best drama and best actor/actress. My lovrun family we've come so far!!!" shared one fan.
"Lovely runner, Doubt, The Trauma Code, When Life Gives You Tangerines AWESOME DRAMA THAT I LIKE IS ALL GOOD, DAMN IT Whoever wins I will definitely like it, I swear! But honestly WLGYT another level like deserved to win too relatable to our lives" mentioned another fan.
Full list of nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards across broadcast, film, and theater
The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards have announced this year’s nominees across the broadcast, film, and theater sections. Here's the complete list of nominations for the Baeksang Arts Awards;
Best Actress - Television category
- Kim Tae-ri – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
- Jang Na-ra – Good Partner
- IU – When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Kim Hye-yoon – Lovely Runner
- Go Min-si – The Frog
Best Actor - Television category
- Ju Ji-hoon – The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call
- Byeon Woo-seok – Lovely Runner
- Han Suk-kyu – Doubt
- Park Bo-gum – When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Lee Jun-hyuk – Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard
Best Drama - Television category
- When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
- Doubt (MBC)
- Lovely Runner (tvN)
- The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)
- The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)
Best Variety Program
- Culinary Class Wars (Netflix)
- Ajossi’s Later Life (Choo Sung-hoon)
- Iron Girls (tvN)
- Punghyanggo (DdeunDdeun)
- Stage Fighter (Mnet)
Best Director - Television category
- Song Yeon-hwa – Doubt (MBC)
- Kim Hee-won – Light Shop (Disney+)
- Lee Do-yoon – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)
- Jung Ji-in – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)
- Kim Won-seok – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
Best Screenplay - Television category
- Choi Yoo-na – Good Partner (SBS)
- Park Ji-sook – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)
- Kim Jung-min – Family Matters (Coupang Play)
- Lim Sang-choon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
- Lee Si-eun – Lovely Runner (tvN)
Best Supporting Actor - Television category
- Roh Jae-won – Squid Game season 2 (Netflix)
- Choi Dae-hoon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
- Kim Joon-han – Good Partner (SBS)
- Hyun Bong-sik – Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard (TVING)
- Yoon Kyung-ho – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress - Television category
- Kim Jae-hwa – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)
- Yeom Hye-ran – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
- Oh Kyung-hwa – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)
- Kim Kuk-hee – Family Matters (Coupang Play)
- Jung Eun-chae – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)
Best New Actor - Television category
- Choo Young-woo – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)
- Cha Woo-min – Study Group (TVING)
- Kim Jung-jin – Doubt (MBC)
- Heo Nam-joon – Your Honor (Genie TV)
- Song Geon-hee – Lovely Runner (tvN)
Best New Actress - Television category
- Chae Won-bin – Doubt (MBC)
- Jo Yoon-soo – The Tyrant (Disney+)
- Kim Tae-yeon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
- Ha Young – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)
- Roh Jeong-eui – The Witch (Channel A)
Best Actor- Film Category
- Lee Hee-joon – Handsome Guys
- Yoon Joo-sang – The Land of Morning Calm
- Hyun Bin – Harbin
- Jo Jung-suk – Pilot
- Lee Byung-hun – The Match
Best Actress- Film Category
- Song Hye-kyo – Dark Nuns
- Kim Geum-soon – Jeong Sun
- Jeon Do-yeon – Revolver
- Cho Yeo-jeong – Hidden Face
- Kim Go-eun – Love in the Big City
Best Director- Film Category
- Woo Min-ho – Harbin
- Lee Jong-pil – Escape
- Oh Seung-wook – Revolver
- Lee Eon-hee – Love in the Big City
- Park Yi-woong – The Land of Morning Calm
Best Screenplay - Film Category
- Oh Jung-min – House of the Seasons
- Oh Seung-wook & Joo Byeol – Revolver
- Park Yi-woong – The Land of Morning Calm
- Kim Hyung-joo & Yoon Jong-bin – The Match
- Shin Chul & Park Chan-wook – Uprising
Best Supporting Actor- Film Category
- Jo Woo-jin – Harbin
- Park Jung-min – Uprising
- Jung Hae-in – I, the Executioner
- Koo Kyo-hwan – Escape
- Yoo Jae-myung – Land of Happiness
Best Supporting Actress - Film Category
- Jeon Yeo-bin – Dark Nuns
- Lim Ji-yeon – Revolver
- Gong Seung-yeon – Handsome Guys
- Han Sun-hwa – Pilot
- Soo-hyun – A Normal Family
Best New Actor - Film Category
- Noh Sang-hyun – Love in the Big City
- Jang Sung-beom – Work to Do
- Moon Woo-jin – Dark Nuns
- Jung Sung-il – Uprising
- Kang Seung-ho – House of the Seasons
Best New Actress - Film Category
- Lee Hye-ri – Victory
- Park Ji-hyun – Hidden Face
- Ha Seo-yoon – Streaming
- Roh Yoon-seo – Hear Me: Our Summer
- Lee Myung-ha – Mimang
Best Theatrical Performance - Theater category
- Gumi-sik
- Jews of Malta
- The Eldest Daughters
- Jincheon Temple Recommended by Jincheon
- Tungso-sori
Best Acting - Theater category
- Kwak Ji-sook – Jews of Malta
- Lee Jin-kyung – Women on Earth
- Jeong Sae-byul – Tungso-sori
- Cho Young-kyu – Jincheon Temple Recommended by Jincheon
- Choi Hee-jin – All
Young Theater Award - Theater category
- Theater Company Gongnori Club – Dried Pepper and Peach Scent Lipstick
- Theater Company Universal Theater – Romance of Extinction
- Theater Company Yuwon
- Director Lee Seung-won – The Seagull
- Director Lee Tae-rin – Korean Choi Young-woo, Born in 1923
The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards is scheduled for May 2025. The ceremony will begin at 8 PM KST at COEX D Hall in Gangnam, Seoul. Viewers can watch the event live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. Luxury brand Gucci will continue its partnership with Baeksang for 3 consecutive years, supporting this year’s edition as the official sponsor.