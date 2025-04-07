With the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards approaching, excitement turned into debate following the announcement of this year’s nominees on April 7. The nominees for the Baeksang Awards were selected through a thorough screening process, highlighting performances from the past year.

However, reactions online quickly grew divided. Some fans expressed disappointment over the nominees of the year's Baeksang Arts Awards, claiming the selections overlooked more deserving talents. Many comments of the K-Drama enthusiasts reflected frustrations over what they viewed as predictable or uninspired choices. One fan wrote,

"No jeongnyeon is CRAZY"

"I keep on coming back to this sneak nomination, i mean since they are scared of a women centric drama (jeong nyeon) they should've atleast gave the nom to light shop or judge from hell" posted one netizen.

"Are you seriously saying that #whenthephonerings and their cast didn't deserve a single nomination?? i don't want to mention other dramas now so as not to offend them, but apart from tangerines, there are some really weak dramas out there, it's just funny" commented an X user.

"All the catogories and actors the crazy one is lim jiyeon. she has a good eye for picking projects. three years in a row her dramas has been nominated??" Mentioned one individual on X.

Others defended the lineup for the Baeksang Arts Awards, arguing that the nominees for the Baeksang showcased a strong representation of the industry's top actors.

"This Baeksang Awards are gonna be so fierce because all the shows and nominees are so good and worthy of the praise. I'm already sooo proud that Lovely Runner got 5 nominations, among best drama and best actor/actress. My lovrun family we've come so far!!!" shared one fan.

"Lovely runner, Doubt, The Trauma Code, When Life Gives You Tangerines AWESOME DRAMA THAT I LIKE IS ALL GOOD, DAMN IT Whoever wins I will definitely like it, I swear! But honestly WLGYT another level like deserved to win too relatable to our lives" mentioned another fan.

Full list of nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards across broadcast, film, and theater

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards have announced this year’s nominees across the broadcast, film, and theater sections. Here's the complete list of nominations for the Baeksang Arts Awards;

Best Actress - Television category

Kim Tae-ri – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Jang Na-ra – Good Partner

IU – When Life Gives You Tangerines

Kim Hye-yoon – Lovely Runner

Go Min-si – The Frog

Best Actor - Television category

Ju Ji-hoon – The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call

Byeon Woo-seok – Lovely Runner

Han Suk-kyu – Doubt

Park Bo-gum – When Life Gives You Tangerines

Lee Jun-hyuk – Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

Best Drama - Television category

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Doubt (MBC)

Lovely Runner (tvN)

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)

The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)

Best Variety Program

Culinary Class Wars (Netflix)

Ajossi’s Later Life (Choo Sung-hoon)

Iron Girls (tvN)

Punghyanggo (DdeunDdeun)

Stage Fighter (Mnet)

Best Director - Television category

Song Yeon-hwa – Doubt (MBC)

Kim Hee-won – Light Shop (Disney+)

Lee Do-yoon – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)

Jung Ji-in – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)

Kim Won-seok – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Best Screenplay - Television category

Choi Yoo-na – Good Partner (SBS)

Park Ji-sook – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)

Kim Jung-min – Family Matters (Coupang Play)

Lim Sang-choon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Lee Si-eun – Lovely Runner (tvN)

Best Supporting Actor - Television category

Roh Jae-won – Squid Game season 2 (Netflix)

Choi Dae-hoon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Kim Joon-han – Good Partner (SBS)

Hyun Bong-sik – Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard (TVING)

Yoon Kyung-ho – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress - Television category

Kim Jae-hwa – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)

Yeom Hye-ran – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Oh Kyung-hwa – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)

Kim Kuk-hee – Family Matters (Coupang Play)

Jung Eun-chae – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)

Best New Actor - Television category

Choo Young-woo – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)

Cha Woo-min – Study Group (TVING)

Kim Jung-jin – Doubt (MBC)

Heo Nam-joon – Your Honor (Genie TV)

Song Geon-hee – Lovely Runner (tvN)

Best New Actress - Television category

Chae Won-bin – Doubt (MBC)

Jo Yoon-soo – The Tyrant (Disney+)

Kim Tae-yeon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Ha Young – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)

Roh Jeong-eui – The Witch (Channel A)

Best Actor- Film Category

Lee Hee-joon – Handsome Guys

Yoon Joo-sang – The Land of Morning Calm

Hyun Bin – Harbin

Jo Jung-suk – Pilot

Lee Byung-hun – The Match

Best Actress- Film Category

Song Hye-kyo – Dark Nuns

Kim Geum-soon – Jeong Sun

Jeon Do-yeon – Revolver

Cho Yeo-jeong – Hidden Face

Kim Go-eun – Love in the Big City

Best Director- Film Category

Woo Min-ho – Harbin

Lee Jong-pil – Escape

Oh Seung-wook – Revolver

Lee Eon-hee – Love in the Big City

Park Yi-woong – The Land of Morning Calm

Best Screenplay - Film Category

Oh Jung-min – House of the Seasons

Oh Seung-wook & Joo Byeol – Revolver

Park Yi-woong – The Land of Morning Calm

Kim Hyung-joo & Yoon Jong-bin – The Match

Shin Chul & Park Chan-wook – Uprising

Best Supporting Actor- Film Category

Jo Woo-jin – Harbin

Park Jung-min – Uprising

Jung Hae-in – I, the Executioner

Koo Kyo-hwan – Escape

Yoo Jae-myung – Land of Happiness

Best Supporting Actress - Film Category

Jeon Yeo-bin – Dark Nuns

Lim Ji-yeon – Revolver

Gong Seung-yeon – Handsome Guys

Han Sun-hwa – Pilot

Soo-hyun – A Normal Family

Best New Actor - Film Category

Noh Sang-hyun – Love in the Big City

Jang Sung-beom – Work to Do

Moon Woo-jin – Dark Nuns

Jung Sung-il – Uprising

Kang Seung-ho – House of the Seasons

Best New Actress - Film Category

Lee Hye-ri – Victory

Park Ji-hyun – Hidden Face

Ha Seo-yoon – Streaming

Roh Yoon-seo – Hear Me: Our Summer

Lee Myung-ha – Mimang

Best Theatrical Performance - Theater category

Gumi-sik

Jews of Malta

The Eldest Daughters

Jincheon Temple Recommended by Jincheon

Tungso-sori

Best Acting - Theater category

Kwak Ji-sook – Jews of Malta

Lee Jin-kyung – Women on Earth

Jeong Sae-byul – Tungso-sori

Cho Young-kyu – Jincheon Temple Recommended by Jincheon

Choi Hee-jin – All

Young Theater Award - Theater category

Theater Company Gongnori Club – Dried Pepper and Peach Scent Lipstick

Theater Company Universal Theater – Romance of Extinction

Theater Company Yuwon

Director Lee Seung-won – The Seagull

Director Lee Tae-rin – Korean Choi Young-woo, Born in 1923

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards is scheduled for May 2025. The ceremony will begin at 8 PM KST at COEX D Hall in Gangnam, Seoul. Viewers can watch the event live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. Luxury brand Gucci will continue its partnership with Baeksang for 3 consecutive years, supporting this year’s edition as the official sponsor.

