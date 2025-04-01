Lee Jong-suk and Shin Min-ah starring drama The Remarried Empress reportedly set to release on Disney+ with filming starting in late May

The highly anticipated fantasy palace romance drama The Remarried Empress is reportedly set to be released on Disney+, as per South Korean media outlet IZE on April 1, 2025. The outlet also revealed that the filming schedule of the drama is to begin between late May and early June.

As per IZE, Disney+ aims to strengthen its lineup of Asian content with The Remarried Empress, following its investment in diverse genre dramas such as Casino, Moving, and Light Shop.

The combination of a globally recognized streaming platform, an established cast, and an already well-loved story is expected to generate significant interest both domestically and internationally, as per the outlet.

Shin Min-ah, Lee Jong-suk, and Ju Ji-hoon lead the cast in Disney+'s The Remarried Empress, with Lee Se-young offered a key role

The upcoming drama The Remarried Empress is based on the popular web novel of the same name by Alpha Tart (알파타르트), which follows the story of Navier Ellie Trovi, the empress of the Eastern Empire. She is a woman of intelligence, courage, and grace.

However, her seemingly perfect reign is shattered when her husband, the emperor of the Eastern Empire, engages in an affair. He brings in a concubine named Rashta and demands a divorce.

Though she initially endures the betrayal, her patience runs out upon learning of his plans to replace her as empress. In response, Navier agrees to the divorce on the condition that she is granted the freedom to remarry.

Determined to take control of her destiny, she chooses a different path—one that leads her to the Western Empire. Navier crosses paths with Prince Heinri, an influential royal whose affection and support pave the way for her to regain her status. As she rebuilds her life, she finds both love and power, ultimately becoming empress once again.

The webtoon adaptation of the novel has already amassed a devoted following, heightening anticipation for the drama. The webtoon is available on the Naver and Webtoon websites, where it has gained a massive readership, making it a beloved work in the fantasy romance genre.

Previously, as per JTBC's report on October 10, 2024, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actress Shin Min-ah was confirmed for the role of Navier in The Remarried Empress. She will portray an empress who transforms and reclaims her own future. Navier’s character embodies the ideal empress, whose life changes drastically due to her husband’s actions.

Meanwhile, Big Mouth actor Lee Jong-suk is reportedly set to play Prince Heinri, a charismatic and ambitious leader who stands by Navier's side. Heinri Ales Lazlo, the crown prince of the Western Kingdom, is depicted as a powerful and influential leader. His devotion to Navier ultimately leads to his rise to the throne, where they align their ambitions and establish themselves as a royal couple.

As per IZE on January 24, 2025, The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call actor Ju Ji-hoon is considering the role of Emperor Sobieshu, who serves as a central figure of conflict in the narrative. Sobieshu is portrayed as deeply flawed yet captivating, making him a complex character.

Further, on March 7, 2025, JTBC Entertainment News reported that What Comes After Love fame Lee Se-Young’s agency, Prain TPC, confirmed the actress had received an offer to join the cast. She is being considered for the role of Rashta, a former runaway slave who rises to become Emperor Sobieshu's concubine.

With a strong cast and a compelling storyline, The Remarried Empress is expected to draw significant attention. As Disney+ continues to expand its investment in Asian content, this drama is poised to capture audiences internationally as well.

Fans on social media are buzzing with excitement over the confirmed and rumored cast, eagerly anticipating the adaptation of the beloved story. With the filming date and OTT platform now announced, expectations are high for The Remarried Empress among the loyal fans and new viewers alike.

