"The cast is insane" — Fans react as Lee Se-Young reportedly joins Lee Jong-suk, Shin Min-ah & Ju Ji-hoon for 'The Remarried Empress'

On March 7, 2025, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Lee Se-Young's agency, Prain TPC, had revealed that the actress had been offered a role in the upcoming drama adaptation of The Remarried Empress. If she accepts, she will join a star-studded cast that includes Lee Jong-suk, Shin Min-ah, and Ju Ji-hoon.

Ad

All these actors are currently in talks for the primary cast for the upcoming drama. The series is being produced by Studio N and directed by Jo Soo-won. However, information on the release date has yet to be revealed.

The Remarried Empress is a romantic fantasy that follows the life of Navier Ellie Trovi, the empress of the Eastern Empire. She is intelligent, brave, and elegant. However, an event occurs that changes her life: her husband, the emperor of the Eastern Empire, introduces a concubine named Rashta and demands a divorce.

Ad

Trending

Navier agrees to the divorce on a brave condition: she must be allowed to remarry. Thus, she is married to Heinrey, emperor of the Western Empire. She could retain her title of empress and realize her dream as she remarries in this way.

The drama is based on the popular web novel The Remarried Empress, which has also been developed into a webtoon. Owing to its intricate plot and character development, the novel gained enormous popularity and wide acclaim.

Ad

The webtoons are viewable on the Naver and Webtoon websites, given each one has developed an immense readership, making it one of the loved stories in the genre of fantasy romance.

Reportedly, Shin Min-ah was offered the role of Navier Ellie Trovi. Lee Jong-suk is being considered for the role of Heinrey, the emperor of the Western Empire, who becomes Navier's second husband.

Ju Ji-hoon has been offered the character of Sovieshu, the emperor of the Eastern Empire. Lee Se-Young was offered the role of Rashta, a runaway slave who becomes Sovieshu's concubine.

Ad

The potential casting of Lee Se-Young alongside Shin Min-ah, Ju Ji-hoon, and Lee Jong-suk ignited discussions among fans. One fan wrote on X:

"The cast is insane. This is probably another drama where i'm liking the antagonist too"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans are eager to see how the four leading actors, especially Lee Se-Young, will bring depth to the narrative.

"The casting??????? i just know the antagonists gonna get way more love that they absolutely didn't get in the webtoon lol," a fan wrote.

"Absolutely this the most glorious time to loving those villainess side," another fan wrote.

"I expected them cast unknown actors for the villains but what the hell sure," another fan added.

Ad

Some fans expressed excitement about Lee Se-Young playing Rashta and her dynamic portrayal in the webtoon.

"I HAVE NEVER BEEN SAT LIKE THIS BEFORE MY DEAREST DARLING RASHTA IS BEING PLAYED BY SEYOUNG i will be there i will be her no.1 defender she was also a victim of patriarchy oh my god she did nothing wrong ever," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Lee seyoung and ju jihoon got more chemistry than the leads," another fan reacted.

"I used to engrossed with The Remarried Empress plotline at the beginning but eventually, I lost interest and dropped it. I might watch the drama adaption if Jongsuk is in it," another fan commented.

More about Lee Se-Young, Lee Jong-suk, Shin Min-ah, and Ju Ji-hoon's respective careers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lee Se-Young starred in the historical drama The Red Sleeve (2021), portraying Seong Deok-im, a court lady who captures the heart of Crown Prince Yi San. In 2023, she took on a contemporary role in The Law Cafe, playing a quirky lawyer who runs a law-themed café.

Lee Se-Young's latest drama, Motel California, opposite Na In-woo was released in January 2025.

In 2022, he headlined the legal-crime thriller Big Mouth, playing Park Chang-ho, a mediocre lawyer who becomes entangled in a murder case and is mistaken for a notorious con artist known as "Big Mouse."

Ad

Shin Min-ah starred in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), a romantic comedy where she played Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist who relocates from Seoul to a seaside village and finds love and community.

She starred opposite co-star Kim Seon-ho. In 2024, she led the cast of No Gain No Love, alongside Kim Young-dae. Shin Min-ah plays Hae-yeong, a successful woman who hires a part-timer to pose as her husband to secure a promotion.

Ju Ji-hoon's 2021 mystery thriller Jirisan was a blockbuster hit. Following this, in 2024, he played the lead roles in three blockbuster K-dramas such as Love Your Enemy, Light Shop, and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Love Your Enemy is available on Viki, while Light Shop and Big Mouth are Disney+ original Korean series. Furthermore, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback