Motel California: Ending explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored

Motel California is an MBC drama featuring Lee Se-young and Na In-woo, which debuted on January 10, 2025. Directed by Kim Hyung-min and written by Lee Seo-yoon, the 12-episode series airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 pm KST.

The plot centers on Ji Kang-hee, who returns to her hometown after 12 years and rekindles her relationship with her first love, Cheon Yeon-soo, who now works as a veterinarian in the village.

Having grown up at Motel California, Kang-hee often faced prejudice due to her mixed-race background and complicated family life. At the age of 20, she left to build a successful career as an interior designer in Seoul. However, coming back to her hometown forces her to confront lingering emotions and unforeseen obstacles.

In episode 12 of Motel California, Kang-hee and Yeon-soo take care of Chun-pil. Otel Hana has its grand opening. However, a second season of the series has not yet been announced.

Motel California episode 12 recap: Grand opening of Otel Hana

The finale episode of Motel California starts with Kang-hee coming back to her place in Seoul and having dinner with Yeon-soo. She regrets not having spent more time with Chun-pil and ignoring him. Yeon-soo comforts her. The next day, Chun-pil takes Seung-eon along and gets the adoption papers signed, much to his joy and surprise.

Kang-hee talks to Chun-pil about accompanying him to the hospital and tells him that he can date Jeon-gu if he wishes, which he laughs at. Later, Soon-ja, upon hearing the news, rushes to Chun-pil. She embraces him and cries. Meanwhile, Mok-won, her partner, introduces himself and hands him his business card. Chun-pil thanks Soon-ja for choosing a good partner this time.

Jeong-gu meets Kang-hee and tells her that Chun-pil can get better with treatment and asks if she can continue to be his hospital mate. Kang-hee asks her to keep taking care of him.

While Kang-hee and Yeon-soo are leaving to go on a date, they find Seung-eon and Ah-reum studying together and flirting. Seung-eon puts hand cream on Ah-reum's hands as they sneak out of the motel without them sensing their presence.

As they go to Yeon-soo's clinic, they find Han-woo leaning in to kiss Nan-woo. They interrupt, and Han-woo gets defensive, telling them there is nothing going on. However, after they leave, Han-woo confesses his feelings to Nan-woo.

Esther goes on a date, but the man reminds her of Victor. Though Seok-kyung has a list of men she can choose from, she decides she will raise her child with the help of Seok-kyung.

Chun-pil decides to sell Motel California, much to everyone's surprise. Kang-hee recalls her childhood memories in the motel and gets nostalgic. The next day, two people willing to buy the house show up. Annoyed, she and Mr. Kwon ask them to leave. Kang-hee visits Chun-pil in the hospital and tries to convince him not to sell the motel.

She wants to make it into a nursing home so that Chun-pil can stay there while being taken care of. The rest of the friends put together a collage of memories to help persuade Chun-pil not to sell Motel California. Kang-hee spends her time making the design for the nursing home.

Seok-kyung meets her and apologizes for having used her. Kang-hee tells him that she knew since the beginning that Seok-kyung and Esther liked each other. They plan a grand opening for the new Otel Hana. However, on the opening, Chun-pil asks them to go ahead and refuses to come. When Kang-hee goes to meet him, she finds the elders of Hana-eup already there to comfort him. She thanks them.

At the opening, Yeon-soo gathers all the childhood bullies and gets them to apologize and extend their support to Kang-hee.

On Christmas, Kang-hee and all her friends celebrate Chun-pil's birthday together. Yeon-soo and Kang-hee sneak out again to spend some time together. As the series comes to an end, the gangster family and Chun-pil take pictures together.

Motel California: Season 2 possibilities explored

Motel California ended with a conclusive ending for all the characters. Yeon-soo and Kang-hee end up together. Han-woo and Nan-woo become a couple as Ah-reum and Seung-eon start preparing to get their parents' permission for their marriage.

Soon-ja finds a good man to date and be together with. While Chun-pil is still sick, he is now reunited with his daughter, who is also making a nursing home for him. The production has not announced a second season, and the story does not leave much to be continued.

All episodes of Motel California are available to stream on Viki.

