Motel California episode 11 recap: Kang-hee finds out about Chun-pil’s illness

Motel California is an MBC drama starring Lee Se-young and Na In-woo, which premiered on January 10, 2025. Helmed by director Kim Hyung-min and penned by writer Lee Seo-yoon, the 12-episode series airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 pm KST. The story follows Ji Kang-hee, who comes back to her hometown after 12 years and reconnects with her first love, Cheon Yeon-soo, now a veterinarian in the village.

Kang-hee grew up at Motel California, constantly facing judgment due to her mixed-race heritage and difficult family circumstances. At 20, she left to establish herself as a successful interior designer in Seoul. However, her return stirs up unresolved emotions and unexpected challenges.

In episode 11 of Motel California, Kang-hee finds out that the real cause of her mother's accident was a collision and not the blocking of the exhaust pipe. She also gets to know about Chun-pil having cancer.

Motel California: Did Kang-hee cause her mother's death?

Episode 10 of Motel California starts with a flashback to the time when a little Kang-hee tells Yeon-soo that love is being by each other's side. In the present, Yeon-soo presents the same argument when Kang-hee leaves, blaming herself for her mother's death. Kang-hee drives back to Seoul. Yeon-soo finds that Chun-pil is sick and takes him to the hospital.

Yeon-soo and Jeong-gu accompany Chun-pil to the hospital, and Yeon-soo finds out that Chun-pil has cancer. Meanwhile, seeing Kang-hee upset, Seok-kyung meets her at the church and asks her to confess anything to be forgiven. She asks if god can forgive a murder. Kang-hee wants to turn herself in, but Seok-kyung talks her out of it and asks her to sort it out with Yeon-soo.

Jeong-gu tells Yeon-soo that Chun-pil was diagnosed with leukemia three years ago, and they had met again at the hospital since she was also receiving treatment at the time. He refused to continue his treatment after that. Yeon-soo tries to convince Chun-pil to continue with his therapy, but he refuses and asks him to keep it a secret from Kang-hee since he believes that she is finally happy.

Kang-hee comes back to Motel California but is unable to find Yeon-soo. He is not at his clinic either. Moreover, he keeps ignoring her texts and calls since he is with Chun-pil. Meanwhile, Ah-reum decides to move into Motel California and asks Seung-eon to get an education, which she will help him with.

When Kang-hee gets the news that Yeon-soo is back, she runs to speak to him, but he tells her that he has work and they should speak later. Later, Seok-kyung goes to Yeon-soo and tells him that Kang-hee is planning to study abroad along with Esther.

Yeon-soo, hearing this, goes to meet Kang-hee and brings her to the police station to find out more about how their parents died. They are informed that they will have to file a viewing request later. Yeon-soo comforts Kang-hee and asks her to take care of him in place of his father. Kang-hee finds a medical receipt in his pocket, but he tells her that it is from a friend.

The next day, when Esther goes to hand over her resignation, Seok-kyung, inspired by Yeon-soo, stops her. He asks her to raise her baby in Korea and promises to help her find a suitable partner.

Yeon-soo and Kang-hee receive the information about the accident. It mentions that the accident was caused by icy roads and a chain collision. Kang-hee and Yeon-soo go to meet the man his mother is dating. Seeing Kang-hee she starts yelling at her again but is stopped by her partner, who asks her to be gentle.

They decide to talk it out, and Soon-ja tells them that when her husband died, she wanted to kill herself by throwing herself off a cliff, but the car that she took stopped midway because of the stuffed toy that Kang-hee had put in the exhaust pipe. Having found this out, Kang-hee apologizes and leaves.

As the man asks, Yeon-soo gives him his approval and goes after Kang-hee. She takes some alone time and revisits herself as a child.

Han-woo storms out of a restaurant, crying due to an argument with his father. Nan-woo, who witnesses it, follows him and comforts him.

Back in the motel, Kang-hee asks Chun-pil to adopt Seung-eon, and he agrees. While in his room, she finds pills and asks him what they are for, but he tells her that they just help with the pain caused by old age. Yeon-soo backs this when Kang-hee tells him.

Suspicious, Kang-hee follows the two of them the next day. She finds them going to an old age home. There, she finds Jin-ah, an old acquaintance. As she finds out more about the people helping at the old age home, she realizes she barely knows anything about them.

As Chun-pil is filling out an admission form, Kang-hee snatches it and confronts him. She finds out that he has cancer. As episode 10 of Motel California comes to an end, she gets upset with Yeon-soo for keeping her father's illness a secret from her.

The next episode of Motel California is scheduled to be released on February 15.

