Marry My Husband: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

On February 20, 2024, Marry My Husband concluded on an optimistic note, providing perfect closure to the viewers who had been eagerly awaiting to watch the protagonists of the series fight for themselves and create a new life where they would be willing to look forward to tomorrow.

The official synopsis for tvN drama Marry My Husband, as per IMDb, is as follows:

"A story about Ji-won, a time-limited woman, returning back to 10 years ago and dreaming of revenge after being killed by her husband who had an affair with her best friend."

In the drama, Park Min-young portrays the character of Kang Ji-won, while Na In-woo plays the role of Yoo Ji-hyuk. Meanwhile, Song Ha-yoon plays the role of Jeong Su-min and Lee Yi-kyung plays Park Min-hwan.

Ji-won and Ji-hyuk get married and have kids in the Marry My Husband

Episode 16 of Marry My Husband kicks off with Ji-hyuk ensuring that Oh Yu-ra won't escape from her crimes by bringing evidence to the police station, while Yang Ju-ran undergoes successful surgery.

The scene then shifts to Ji-won having dinner with Ji-hyuk's family, where she assures his grandfather Han-II that no matter how hard the path will be, she will uphold her moral decency.

Meanwhile, Yoo Hee-yeon confesses to Baek Eun-ho, who visits the office to surprise her, and they both finally understand that they love each other. In the meantime, Jeong Su-min buys some kerosene from a shopkeeper, who informs the police about her purchase because he is aware that she had previously killed Park Min-hwan due to media coverage in Marry My Husband.

Expand Tweet

The group, including Ji-won, Ji-hyuk, Eun-ho, Hee-yeon, Ju-ran, and Lee Suk-joon, gathers at Ji-won's home and celebrate their individual successes. While Eun-ho and Hee-yeon celebrate their new love, Ju-ran celebrates her successful surgery and divorce.

As the others leave, Su-min arrives at Ji-won's home and attempts to burn down the house with kerosene, and ties her hands. While Su-min boasts about her victory over Ji-won and confesses to killing Min-hwan, she is taken aback by Ji-won's fearless response.

Subsequently, Ji-won breaks free from the knot on her hands and uses her martial skills to subdue Su-min, declaring herself the winner of the game. She explains that she was aware of Su-min's plan, and the scene shifts to how Ji-hyuk helped her install a CCTV camera in Ji-won's apartment and taught her how to untie knots so that she would be able to protect herself against Su-min's inevitable attack.

Expand Tweet

The scene further shifts to Ju-ran finally getting divorced and having dinner together with Ji-won and Hee-yeon at Eun-ho's new restaurant. Meanwhile, Oh Yu-ra meets her demise in a car accident, and the blue heart vanishes from Ji-hyuk's chest.

Subsequently, the next day, Ji-hyuk prepares a meal for Ji-won, which she has been searching for a long time, and informs her that he has opened a branch in Seoul, which is only five minutes away, so she can go and have her desired meal every day. The two also share many romantic moments, from kissing each other on the bed to thinking about the names of their future kids.

The Marry My Husband couples, dressed in classy attire, spend time at the first place they met, where Ji-won proposes to Ji-hyuk, but he walks away. He returns with a flower bouquet, asking her not to propose to him, then bows down and proposes to her. Meanwhile, Su-min suffers in prison, having a long-time grudge against Ji-won.

Expand Tweet

Ji-won and Ji-hyuk eventually get married, holding a magnificent wedding where Ji-won walks down the aisle and finally ties the knot for a lifetime promise. She throws her flower bouquet, and Yoo-hee catches it, hinting at a possible marriage with Eun-ho in Marry My Husband.

Everyone feels elated and clicks pictures with the couple, with Ji-won feeling ecstatic that she's finally living her life right thanks to a second chance, and she believes her father must be ecstatic seeing her living a new life.

Some time passes, Ji-won and Ji-hyuk have twins and one more kid. They are having a hard time catering to their needs, but they are doing their best to take care of their kids.

Expand Tweet

Ji-won succeeds in her professional life as well and becomes the director of U&K's Second Chance Foundation. Marry My Husband ends with a happy ending where both Ji-won and Ji-hyuk share a heartfelt conversation about looking forward to tomorrow in each other's embrace and creating many more memories.

Will there be a second season for Marry My Husband?

Since the drama has ended on a positive note, providing closure for every character in Marry My Husband, it is highly unlikely that the drama will be renewed for a second season.

However, if the production team decides to renew it due to the success of the series, the second season could focus on Ji-won and Ji-hyuk's lives with their newfound happiness, kids, and careers. Alternatively, the drama could shift its focus to Eun-ho and Yeon-hee's relationship, as viewers felt that the series had very few moments dedicated to them.

Expand Tweet

There is also no official statement from tvN regarding the renewal of Marry My Husband for season 2.

Viewers can binge-watch Marry My Husband on TVING and Prime Video, featuring sixteen episodes.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE