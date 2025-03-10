“Queen is back!” – Fans react as Park Shin-hye to reportedly make her K-drama comeback in tvN drama 'Miss Undercover Boss'

On March 10, 2025, South Korean media outlet Celeb Media reported that Park Shin-hye is officially making her long-awaited return to television. She has reportedly been cast as the lead in the upcoming tvN drama Miss Undercover Boss.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The drama is set in the late 1990s, during South Korea’s IMF crisis. Park Shin-hye will play Hong Geum-bo, a 35-year-old elite financial regulator who lives for her job. To uncover shady dealings at a securities firm, she goes undercover as a 20-year-old high school graduate.

Thanks to her naturally youthful looks, she pulls it off — but what follows next are unexpected events. Fans are excited to see the star back on screen.

Ad

"Queen is back," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This role will mark Park Shin-hye's return to television after her recent project, The Judge From Hell. Miss Undercover Boss is directed by Business Proposal’s Park Seon-ho and written by Into the Ring’s Moon Hyun-kyung. It is set to air in 2026. Fans are looking forward to seeing the actress in the new role.

"Oh this is very Park Shin Ye and she will eat the character like she did to all her works previously. waiting," a fan remarked.

Ad

"I'm seated already, and I totally missed her. #ParkShinHye," a viewer wrote.

"She will absolutely nail this 100% !!," a person shared.

More reactions read:

"Park Shin Hye is really good at choosing a script. Queen things," a user noted.

"The more I read the plot, the more details I pick up 😍 I just know you’re going to nail this character," a netizen said.

Ad

"#ParkShinHye selects her dramas that could get through the eye of both elite and the masses," a fan added.

Park Shin-hye also reportedly set to star in a new medical romance K-drama

Ad

Park Shin-hye was also reportedly in talks for another series a few months ago. According to reports from SPOTV News, the Gwangju native is most likely to headline the upcoming drama Chair Time.

Actress Park Shin-hye received an offer from the production team of the new drama 'Chair Time' and is currently reviewing it," Park Shin-hye's agency, SALT Entertainment, stated.

If confirmed, Chair Time will feature the K-drama actress as Lee In-young, a top dental hygienist and management consultant. Lee is known for turning around struggling dental clinics with her sharp skills.

Ad

On the surface, she appears to have all the answers. But behind her professional image, she deals with difficult personal struggles.

Focused on earning money, Lee takes on any problem as long as the price is right. However, her life transforms when she meets Jo Chi-soo, another dentist. Notably, the drama has subtle parallels to Doctor Slump.

Park Shin-hye starred in Doctor Slump too. That show also follows two struggling doctors who find comfort in each other. Chair Time will be directed by Lee Kwang Young, known for Call It Love. Though not officially confirmed, this could mark the South Korean star's return to a lighter romance after her recent dark fantasy role.

Ad

Last year, Park Shin-hye won the Best Couple Award with Kim Jae Young at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards for her dark fantasy legal thriller series, The Judge from the Hell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback