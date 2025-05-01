BLACKPINK's Jennie's 'Like JENNIE' emerges as the first track by a female soloist in 2025 to reach No.1 on the Circle Digital Chart

On May 1, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie's latest track, Like JENNIE, emerged as the first track by a female K-soloist to reach the No.1 spot on the Circle Digital Chart. The female artist achieved the latest milestone in the seventeenth week of the song's release. Subsequently, the fandom shared multiple congratulatory snippets to celebrate her latest feat.

For those who are unversed, Like JENNIE, served as the title track of BLACKPINK's Jennie's first full-length album, Ruby. It was released on March 7, 2025, through Columbia Records, OA Entertainment, INC, and distributed by Kakao Entertainment and Columbia Records, respectively.

The record featured fifteen tracks, including Intro: Jane, Like JENNIE, Start a War, Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa), With the IE (Way Up), Extral (feat. Doechii), Mantra, Love Hangover, Zen, Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis), F.T.S, Filter, Seoul City, Starlight, and Twin.

BLACKPINK's Jennie made her solo debut performance at Coachella in 2025

BLACKPINK's Jennie made her solo debut performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and April 20, 2025, respectively. She performed tracks from her latest album, Ruby. The setlist for the female artist' act included:

Filter Mantra Handlebars Star a War Zen F.T.S Damn Right Love Hangover Seoul City ExtraL with the IE (way up) like JENNIE Solo Remix (Coachella Week 2) Starlight

Moreover, the female artist held her first solo tour, titled The Ruby Experience, from March 6 to March 21, 2025. The tour had stops in Los Angeles, New York, Seoul, and Paris. The fans appreciated the promotional event for her latest album for its production and experimental production.

She also emerged as the first Korean soloist to be honored with the Global Force Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music.

Following the release of Ruby, the record sold over one million copies internationally within the first week of its release. It charted under the Top 10 in nineteen countries, including Australia, the United States, and South Korea. It debuted at the No.3 spot on the UK Albums chart.

The title track Like JENNIE debuted at the No.5 position on the Billboard Global 200. Like JENNIE further debuted at the No.3 position on the Billboard Global Excl. US and was ranked at the number eighty-three place on the Billboard Hot 100.

BLACKPINK's Jennie was the most-nominated and awarded Korean soloist at the 2024 MAMA Awards. She bagged accolades: Best Dance Performance Female Solo for You & Me, Best Collaboration, Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance for Spot!, and Fans' Choice Female Top 10.

