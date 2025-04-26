"I wanted to break free creatively"- BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals inspiration behind the establishment of her agency Odd Atelier

On April 26, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie shared her inspiration behind the establishment of her agency, Odd Atelier, during an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar Germany. She was featured in the magazine's May and June issues.

Ad

During the conversation, she was asked:

"You also founded your label, Odd Atelier, in 2023. Were you already thinking about your solo career then?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In response, the Solo singer explained that Odd Atelier originated from her desire to create music without limitations.

"Yes. The idea for OA was born because I wanted to break free creatively to make music without limitations, without having to fit into a mold. I had dreamed for a long time of creating my own creative space. Now, finally, the timing was right," she added.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jennie talked about her solo album and confident style during the interview

During the interview, BLACKPINK's Jennie talked about her full-length solo debut album, Ruby. It was released on March 7, 2025, through Odd Atelier and Columbia Records, respectively. She was asked whether she thought about her younger self during the process of making the album. Jennie responded that she absolutely wanted to dedicate her album, Ruby, to her younger self.

Ad

She further elaborated:

"At the end of it all, I wanted to release something into the world that was purely mine- a name, a project, that people would associate with me without any confusion. The main inspiration, though, wasn't just personal. It came from a Shakespeare play."

Expand Tweet

Ad

She then discussed the meaningful and valuable lessons she had accumulated throughout the years. Jennie added:

"It’s funny. It still feels like I’m constantly running, constantly trying to keep up. But I’ve learned that it’s important to find your own pace. In the past, I lived at full speed, without knowing how to slow down. Back then, I was always worried about falling behind, and I struggled with it a lot. Through Ruby, I learned that it’s okay to pause, breathe, and reflect."

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jennie further continued:

"It’s a valuable lesson: to be satisfied with what I achieve in the present moment. And you know what? That often leads to better results."

Meanwhile, Ruby featured fifteen tracks, including Intro: Jane (with FKJ), Like Jennie, Start a War, Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa), With the IE (Way Up), Extral (feat. Doechii), Mantra, Love Hangover (with Dominic Fike), Zen, Damn Right, F.T.S, Filter, Seoul City, Starlight, and Twin.

Ad

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jennie made her solo debut performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and April 20, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More