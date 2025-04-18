"Queen for a reason"- Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK's Jennie's appearance at Tamburins Seongsu Flagship store       

On April 17, 2025, local time, BLACKPINK's Jennie graced Tamburins Seongsu Flagship store, leaving the fans impressed with her visuals, fashion statement, outfits, and more. The brand's building was at 8, Yeonmujang 5-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea.
For those unversed, Tamburins is a South Korean cosmetic brand devoted to pursuing sensory beauty and art. The female artist donned a see-through white top paired with flared leggings and a black colored customized Kuma handbag. She completed her overall appearance with heavy makeup, earrings, and pencil heels.
Subsequently, BLACKPINK's Jennie's latest appearance circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over her look for Tamburins. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:
"Jennie is a Queen for a reason."
The fandom mentioned that BLACKPINK's Jennie looked gorgeous. They added that she had the prettiest side profile.
"Ohh, Jennie is looking so gorgeous,"- a fan reacted.
"Most attractive and beautiful,"- a fan shared.
"she has the prettiest side profile ever,"- a fan commented.
The internet users added that Jennie's hair, make-up, and outfit radiated perfection.
"She's in Korea already? Boss lady is so busy flying back and forth,"- a user reacted.
"Most attractive and beautiful style,"- a user commented.
"The outfit, the hair, the make up. Screams perfection,"- a user mentioned.
BLACKPINK's Jennie released Ruby
On March 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie released her first full-length studio album Ruby on March 7, 2025. It was dropped by Columbia Records and OA Entertainment, respectively. Like Jennie served as the record's main track. The physical album has been made available in five versions, namely, Zen, Digipack, Jewel Case, Jane, and Cassette.
The record featured fifteen songs, which have been listed below:
- Intro: Jane (with FKJ)
- Like Jennie
- Start a War
- Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa)
- With the IE (Way Up)
- Extral (feat. Doechii)
- Mantra
- Love Hangover (with Dominic Fike)
- Zen
- Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)
- F.T.S
- Filter
- Seoul City
- Starlight
- Twin
Following the release of the record, Ruby reached the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Albums chart in twenty-one locations. It also topped QQ Music's and KuGou Music's digital album sales chart in China. The record made its official debut at the No.3 position on the United Kingdom's Official Albums Chart. Meanwhile, it charted at the No.7 position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jennie made her debut performance at Coachella 2025, where she delivered power-packed acts on tracks from Ruby.