"Queen for a reason"- Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK's Jennie's appearance at Tamburins Seongsu Flagship store       

On April 17, 2025, local time, BLACKPINK's Jennie graced Tamburins Seongsu Flagship store, leaving the fans impressed with her visuals, fashion statement, outfits, and more. The brand's building was at 8, Yeonmujang 5-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those unversed, Tamburins is a South Korean cosmetic brand devoted to pursuing sensory beauty and art. The female artist donned a see-through white top paired with flared leggings and a black colored customized Kuma handbag. She completed her overall appearance with heavy makeup, earrings, and pencil heels.

Subsequently, BLACKPINK's Jennie's latest appearance circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over her look for Tamburins. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

Ad

"Jennie is a Queen for a reason."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom mentioned that BLACKPINK's Jennie looked gorgeous. They added that she had the prettiest side profile.

"Ohh, Jennie is looking so gorgeous,"- a fan reacted.

"Most attractive and beautiful,"- a fan shared.

"she has the prettiest side profile ever,"- a fan commented.

The internet users added that Jennie's hair, make-up, and outfit radiated perfection.

"She's in Korea already? Boss lady is so busy flying back and forth,"- a user reacted.

Ad

"Most attractive and beautiful style,"- a user commented.

"The outfit, the hair, the make up. Screams perfection,"- a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Jennie released Ruby

Ad

On March 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie released her first full-length studio album Ruby on March 7, 2025. It was dropped by Columbia Records and OA Entertainment, respectively. Like Jennie served as the record's main track. The physical album has been made available in five versions, namely, Zen, Digipack, Jewel Case, Jane, and Cassette.

The record featured fifteen songs, which have been listed below:

Intro: Jane (with FKJ) Like Jennie Start a War Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) With the IE (Way Up) Extral (feat. Doechii) Mantra Love Hangover (with Dominic Fike) Zen Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis) F.T.S Filter Seoul City Starlight Twin

Ad

Following the release of the record, Ruby reached the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Albums chart in twenty-one locations. It also topped QQ Music's and KuGou Music's digital album sales chart in China. The record made its official debut at the No.3 position on the United Kingdom's Official Albums Chart. Meanwhile, it charted at the No.7 position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jennie made her debut performance at Coachella 2025, where she delivered power-packed acts on tracks from Ruby.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More