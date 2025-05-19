Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

The drama series Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 will release its first two episodes on May 21, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the United States of America. The series was created by David E. Kelley, who also developed the series alongside John-Henry Butterworth. It is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. As per Deadline, it was initially planned to be a mini-series but was renewed for another season as an anthology series in June 2023.

The official synopsis for the series, as per Hulu's website, reads:

"The series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation with their 10-day retreat program, as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. The resort's director, Masha, is on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, they have no idea what is about to hit them."

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 will premiere on Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 will release its first two episodes on May 21, 2025, exclusively on Hulu at 12 am ET in the United States of America. The season is set to consist of eight episodes, and a new episode can be expected every Wednesday. The release schedule for the upcoming installment is as follows:

Episode Number Episode Title Release date & time Platform 1 Zauberwald May 21, 2025, at 12 am ET Hulu 2 Jessie May 21, 2025, at 12 am ET Hulu 3 The Field Trip May 28, 2025, at 12 am ET Hulu 4 Symphonic Dysfunction June 4, 2025, at 12 am ET Hulu 5 Prague June 11, 2025, at 12 am ET Hulu 6 The Other Side June 18, 2025, at 12 am ET Hulu 7 Unhinged June 25, 2025, at 12 am ET Hulu 8 Batsh*t July 2, 2025, at 12 am ET Hulu

What is the upcoming season all about?

The trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 was released on April 29, 2025, and is available on the official Hulu YouTube channel. The trailer begins with nine strangers receiving an invitation for a ten-day retreat at Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort.

David (played by Mark Strong) states that he almost threw the invitation out, suggesting it is a setup since all nine of them have been chosen randomly.

He even questions Masha about whether he's been invited here for his money. Masha replies that he's been invited here to heal. While the strangers get to know each other, Masha arrives and begins her programs.

The nine strangers are seen going through various activities as she informs them that this whole ordeal is a cleansing of their minds. They are made to consume a psychedelic drink, which takes them on a journey to their past painful memory, to deal with the pain that has been hidden away.

David even states that the experience was as real as the actual memory when it occurred.

Towards the end of the clip, Masha also informs Helena that the group has been carefully chosen. Scenes are shown where the group begins to slowly recognize each other as well.

Masha is seen losing her mind when Helena angrily blames her for damaging her patients even more, rather than healing them. Multiple scenes of the strangers losing their sanity are shown before the trailer finishes.

Cast and crew for the upcoming season

Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong, Christine Baranski, Aras Aydın, Annie Murphy, Henry Golding, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Lena Olin, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Lucas Englander attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2 at The Beverly Estate on May 15, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image via Getty)

David E. Kelley, John-Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss serve as creators and executive producers for the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. The latest installment was filmed in various locations, including the Swiss Alps and Munich. Its production was led by Fifth Season alongside both Austrian and German-based company of the same name, Supernix.

The cast for the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is led by Nicole Kidman, who stars as Masha Dmitrichenko, the Russian founder of the wellness resort, Tranquillum House.

The list also includes Murray Bartlett as Brian, Annie Murphy as Imogen, Dolly De Leon as Agnes, Mark Strong as David, and Henry Golding as Peter.

Christine Baranski as Victoria, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Wolfie, King Princess as Tina, and Lena Olin as Helena are some of the other notable features.

