Scamanda episode 2: Release date, where to watch, and more

Scamanda episode 2 continues with a new chapter titled Stage 2: All About Amanda, set to air on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on ABC. Hulu subscribers can stream episode 2 starting Friday, February 7, at 5:00 am ET.

Inspired by the hit podcast with the same title, Scamanda unravels the shocking story of Amanda Riley, a wife and mother who faked a cancer diagnosis to gain sympathy and financial support. The scamming ended when an investigation exposed her deception.

Riley was sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to wire fraud. She deceived donors into contributing over $100,000 for cancer treatments she never underwent.

In episode 2, an investigative reporter begins probing Riley’s past and uncovering inconsistencies in her story. Meanwhile, Riley remains active in her blogging and fundraising efforts to uphold her version of events.

Trending

Read more: The astonishing true story behind Hulu's Scamanda, explained

When will Scamanda episode 2 be released?

Scamanda episode 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on ABC. For those who prefer streaming, Hulu subscribers can watch the episode starting Friday, February 7, at 5:00 am ET.

Below are the dates and times in other time zones for the premiere on ABC.

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 06:00 pm Central Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 08:00 pm Eastern Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 09:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 07:30 am Central European Summer Time Friday, February 7, 2025 03:00 am Australian Central Time Friday, February 7, 2025 12:30 pm

Meanwhile, here are the dates and times in other time zones for the premiere on Hulu.

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 7, 2025 02:00 am Central Time Friday, February 7, 2025 04:00 am Eastern Time Friday, February 7, 2025 05:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 7, 2025 12:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 03:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, February 7, 2025 11:00 am Australian Central Time Friday, February 7, 2025 08:30 pm

The four-part docuseries follows the shocking true story of Riley, who faked a cancer diagnosis to solicit hundreds of dollars in fraudulent donations before her scheme was exposed. Episode 2 goes deeper into the investigation and reveals new details that challenge Amanda’s carefully crafted narrative.

Viewers can expect two more episodes after this. Episodes 3 and 4 are scheduled to air on ABC on Thursdays at 9:00 pm ET, with each episode becoming available on Hulu the following day. As the docuseries unfolds, more twists and revelations are expected in this real-life tale of deception.

Read more: 5 key details about Amanda Riley's cancer scam

Where to watch Scamanda episode 2?

Amanda Riley faked her cancer diagnosis to scam people, especially her church mates, of financial support in Scamanda episode 2 (Image via Martha Dominguez de Gouveia/Unsplash)

The docuseries continues with its second episode, set to air on ABC. If you miss the live broadcast, Hulu subscribers can stream the episode starting February 7.

Viewers can watch Scamanda episode 2 live by tuning in to ABC through cable or satellite providers. Depending on their location, those with a digital antenna can also access the network. Some streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV, offer live ABC broadcasts for subscribers.

For those who prefer on-demand viewing, Scamanda episode 2 will be available to stream on Hulu the day after its ABC premiere. To watch, viewers need a Hulu subscription, which starts with a basic ad-supported plan or an ad-free option. Hulu can be accessed via its official website or app on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and streaming platforms like Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Read more: Where is Cory Riley now? All about Amanda Riley's husband ahead of Scamanda on Hulu

A brief recap of Scamanda episode 1

The docuseries Scamanda premiered with episode 1, titled Stage 1: Who’s Afraid of Amanda Riley? It introduced viewers to the true story of Riley, a woman who deceived an entire community with a fake cancer diagnosis.

The episode lays the groundwork for Riley's elaborate scheme in one of San Jose, California’s wealthiest neighborhoods. She convinced friends, colleagues, and even strangers to donate money for treatments she never needed. The episode mirrors the early segments of the Scamanda podcast and features insights from its creator, Charlie Webster, and Riley’s former friend, Lisa Berry.

Riley, known for her outgoing personality and picture-perfect life with her husband, Cory Riley, was deeply admired in her community. When she claimed to have terminal Hodgkin’s lymphoma, people rallied around her and offered financial support.

However, under the surface, cracks in her story were beginning to form, setting the stage for unraveling one of the most shocking scams in recent memory.

Read more: Where is Amanda Riley now? All about the subject of Hulu's Scamanda

What to expect from Scamanda episode 2?

Journalist Nancy Moscatiello, who investigated the fabricated cancer story of Amanda Riley, is set to premiere in Scamanda episode 2 (Image via Sam McGhee/Unsplash)

Scamanda episode 2 is set to focus on the investigation that exposed Riley’s fraudulent cancer story. The episode will introduce the investigative journalist Nancy Moscatiello's five-year quest to uncover the truth behind Amanda's fabricated tale.

In this episode, with Riley continuing to weave her story of battling cancer, her online story attracts the attention of Moscatiello, who begins to notice inconsistencies and begins her investigation. She uncovers troubling details that raise doubts about the authenticity of Riley’s claims.

The turning point in the investigation came in June 2015, when a tip-off from a concerned individual prompted Moscatiello to take a closer look. This mysterious clue sets off a chain of events that leads to a full-scale probe. Moscatiello's findings eventually led to government involvement.

Don’t miss out on Scamanda episode 2, which premieres February 6 on ABC and is available on Hulu the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback