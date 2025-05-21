Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Full list of cast explored

The Hulu drama show, Nine Perfect Strangers, returned for a second season this Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Based on the 2018 best-selling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers starred Nicole Kidman and an ensemble cast, which included Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, and many others.

Kidman reprises her role as resort director Masha Dmitrichenko, and a new set of actors portray the nine strangers who have enrolled themselves for her latest batch of the 10-day wellness retreat.

The finale of season 1 of Nine Perfect Strangers affirmed that Masha is still very successfully (and illegally) running her LSD-based wellness program in the near future, after having documented her experiment in a memoir.

Cast and characters of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2

Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko

Kering Women in Motion Talk With Nicole Kidman - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival - Source: Getty

Masha is the owner and director of Tranquilium House, a wellness resort in the fictional city of Cabrillo, California. Dark and mysterious, she uses microdoses of psychoactive drugs - namely, LSD - to ease her clients' minds and help them confront their deep-rooted traumas.

Nicole Kidman is an award-winning American actress who has been ranked one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses consistently since the 1990s. She is best known for her roles in Moulin Rouge! (2001), The Stepford Wives (2004), and Aquaman (2018).

Murray Bartlett as Brian

Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2 - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Brian is one of Masha's guests - a once-famous TV personality who was still recovering from the outburst that ruined his career.

Murray Bartlett is an Australian actor who rose to fame in 2021 for his role as Armond in season 1 of HBO's The White Lotus, for which he received several nominations and even won a Primetime Emmy Award. He has also appeared in the episode Long, Long Time in The Last of Us (2023).

Christine Baranski as Victoria

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert - Source: Getty

Victoria is one of the resort's wealthiest guests, who has spent her time finding out more about Masha and her resort's unique wellness program.

Christine Baranski is an American actress with almost 5 decades in the industry. She is known for her roles in Cybill (1995-1998), The Good Wife (2009-2016), and the Mamma Mia! movies.

Annie Murphy as Imogen

Zacapa XO x Baccarat Speakeasy at the 76th Annual Tony Awards - Source: Getty

Imogen is Victoria's estranged daughter, who makes it obvious that accompanying her mother on a wellness retreat isn't her idea of unwinding.

Annie Murphy is a Canadian actress best known for her starring role as Alexis in Schitt's Creek (2015-2020), for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award. She is also known for her roles in AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself (2021-2022) and Netflix's Russian Doll (2022).

Aras Aydın as Matteo

Aras Aydın as Matteo. Image via Instagram/@9strangershulu

Matteo arrives at the resort as Victoria's younger lover, much against Imogen's wishes.

Aras Aydın is a Turkish actor who is known for his work in the Turkish film industry.

King Princess as Tina

Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2 - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Piano virtuoso Tina brings her partner Wolfie along on this retreat, hoping to have a relaxing spa holiday.

King Princess is a music artist who made her acting debut with this role on Nine Perfect Strangers season 2.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Wolfie

Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefitting FCancer - Source: Getty

Wolfie is Tina's partner. While Tina wants a relaxing vacation, Wolfie knows more about the resort's illegal practices.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers is a British actress known for her roles on The CW's The Originals and Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2 and 3.

Dolly de Leon as Agnes

The Critics Choice Association's 3rd Annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television - Inside - Source: Getty

Agnes shows up at the resort confused about the path she had chosen in her life. Having been a nun, she is convinced to have crossed paths with Tina at some point.

Dolly de Leon is a Filipino actress who began her career working in independent films. She is known for her roles in Verdict (2019) and Triangle of Sadness (2022).

Mark Strong as David

Universal Pictures, Apple Original Films And Marv Present The World Premiere Of "Argylle" - Source: Getty

David is a billionaire with no evident motive for joining this retreat.

Mark Strong is a British actor best known for his roles in The Imitation Game (2014) and the Shazam! movies.

Henry Golding as Peter

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings - Source: Getty

Peter is David’s son, using the retreat as a chance to reconnect with his father.

Henry Golding is a British actor known primarily for his roles in Crazy Rich Asians (2018), A Simple Favor (2018), and Another Simple Favor (2025).

Other cast members include Lucas Englander as Martin and Lena Olin as Helena, Masha's assistants in this season.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is now available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video with relevant subscriptions.

