Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 5 recap: New guests arrive while Wihan seeks advice from Harry

Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 5, titled Submergency, aired on March 3, 2025. The episode brought new guests aboard the superyacht Katina, expecting a high-end experience. Meanwhile, tensions rose among the crew, with Wihan's flirty behavior causing disruptions.

Harry advised on romance, adding to the drama. Chief stew Lara moved Marina to laundry, and Captain Jason arranged for sous-chef Alesia Harris to arrive in three days. A guest had a dangerous jet ski incident, while the deck crew struggled with duties. Tzarina managed the kitchen alone, and tensions rose as Wihan complained about his workload during the "Silver and Pearls" dinner.

What happened in Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 5?

One of the major moments of the Below Deck Down Under episode came when Wihan woke up in his cabin and confided in Harry about his feelings for Adair. “I was thinking about it … I’m into Adair,” Wihan told Harry, who seemed surprised.

Wihan also admitted in a Below Deck Down Under confessional that he was “available,” keeping his options open despite already having kissed two crew members. Meanwhile, Harry spoke about his growing interest in Bri, stating, “I like her a lot,” but he was cautious about moving too fast.

In the bridge, Captain Jason informed the crew that a sous-chef had been secured but wouldn’t arrive in time for the next charter. In the galley, Tzarina was frustrated with Marina’s interactions with Wihan. Speaking to Lara, she said,

“I feel like that’s girl code just so far out the f*cking window.”

In a confessional on Below Deck Down Under, Lara commented on Tzarina’s romantic history, saying, “Tzarina is definitely a bit desperate to find love.” Despite this, Tzarina and Wihan continued to share friendly moments. During the preference sheet meeting, primary guests Aisha Murff and Gai A. Spann set high expectations for their dining experience.

Lara assigned Marina to laundry again, citing her previous good performance, while Wihan was tasked with leading the deck team. Later, Lara, Bri, and Harry discussed Wihan’s indecisiveness, with Harry revealing, “he can’t make up his mind” between Marina and Adair.

Wihan later played down the situation when confronted. “She hasn’t said anything to me,” he claimed. Meanwhile, Captain Jason confirmed that Alesia Harris would be joining in three days as the new sous-chef.

Once the guests arrived, they were given a yacht tour before heading to the deck for drinks. Wihan asked Harry for advice on how to express his feelings to Adair, but Harry advised against it during the charter. “But I need to plan these things,” Wihan responded.

In the kitchen, Tzarina acknowledged that the guests might be demanding. “They’re restaurateurs,” she noted. Despite working alone, she prepared a meal that was well received. As the guests prepared for a beach outing, Lara noticed unfinished tasks on the sundeck and called Wihan for a discussion.

“Just maybe have a checklist to clarify … this stuff needs to be done,” she advised.

While he agreed at first, he later expressed frustration. “It’s gonna become a problem,” Wihan said. Meanwhile, Johnny focused on guest satisfaction, engaging them in a photoshoot.

Back on the yacht, Lara teased Bri about her relationship with Harry. “Are you gonna invite her to Australia?” the guests asked Harry, to which he replied, “Maybe!” Bri, however, was not amused, feeling he was playing “mind games.” The evening event had a Silver and Pearls theme.

“I wanna make this over the top and as glam as possible,” Lara said.

Johnny assisted in various areas, even asking Tzarina, “How can I be of use?” Lara assigned Wihan to decorating, with Marina helping him apply facial jewels. Bri observed, “He’s just loving the attention.”

During dinner in Below Deck Down Under, Wihan praised Tzarina’s cooking. “Did you say you loved me?” she asked jokingly. “That too,” he replied. The meal included a mushroom truffle risotto, followed by surf ‘n’ turf.

As the night progressed, Wihan and other deckhands relaxed on the guest sofas, leading to a confrontation with Lara. She instructed them to move to the crew mess, but Wihan resisted, saying, “It’s too much.” He later vented to Johnny and Harry,

“Someone has to address these f*cking problems.”

With Captain Jason assisting wherever needed, Wihan’s complaints stood out.

Below Deck Down Under airs every Monday at 8 pm EST on Bravo.

