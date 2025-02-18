Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 3 recap: Sous chef Anthony leaves while Harry gets injured

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 3 was released on February 17, 2025, and saw Captain Jason fire the deck's sous Chef, Anthony. Other things that went down in the episode included Harry's serious injury which got him looking "pale," apart from Bri discussing her kiss with Harry.

During the episode, head chef Tzarina and Captain Jason had multiple conversations about her not liking Anthony's conduct in the kitchen. While Captain Jason agreed that Anthony needed to act more responsibly, he asked Tzarina to be more accommodating. However, as the episode progressed, the Captain understood that Anthony potentially was the wrong sous chef for Tzarina and decided to replace him.

During the episode, Harry was injured while maneuvering the jet ski, and a doctor was called onboard to treat his crushed thumb and the bleeding.

The conversations leading up to Anthony getting fired from Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 3

At the beginning of the Below Deck Down Under episode, Tzarina complained to Captain Jason about her sous chef. She told him that she had asked Anthony to be cleaner but added that he had an ego. He then told Tzarina that she needed to fix the issue as it was her department.

Later in the episode, Tzarina and the Captain were discussing Antony's behavior again. She told the Captain that Anthony was assigning himself work and managing himself, instead of taking cues from her. Jason asked her if it decreased the work for her, wondering why she didn't move on from it. Tzarina said that she wanted to wait for a day more to see what happened.

During a confessional, the Captain said that "every galley" had chefs with ego but that there was a head chef and a sous chef. He added that the sous chef needed to "step in line," while Tzarina needed to "take control."

In a Below Deck Down Under confessional, Jason said that Anthony was a sous chef so his disrespect was going to come in the way. He noted that the sous chef's ego would ensure that he didn't last long enough.

The next day, Anthony told Tzarina that he was going to change jobs and move after a couple of charters. When Jason heard the news from Tzarina, he met with Anthony and asked him to leave the deck immediately.

Harry's injury and its aftermath on Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 3

The episode also saw Deckhand Harry get hurt while he was trying to maneuver a jet ski that had its anchor on. While trying to do so, his thumb got stuck under the anchor and he was injured. When he was brought back to the deck, he asked for paper towels to dab at his exposed wound and his ripped nail.

When the doctor arrived at the scene, she nursed the wound while Bri comforted Harry with a hug. The doctor said that because he ripped his nail, he could get a staph infection from the water. She advised him to keep a close watch on the wound and stated that if his symptoms didn't subside and his pain didn't slowly go away he would have to do an X-ray to see if he had a fracture.

The next day, Harry told Bri it was still hurting and that he thought it was a fracture. Johnny mentioned that Harry looked pale the day before because of his injury and that his situation was "bad."

Captain Jason texted the recruitment board that he was looking for a replacement Deckhand as soon as possible indicating Harry's departure from the deck the next episode.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 come out on Mondays, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

