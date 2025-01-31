Below Deck Down Under season 3: Complete list of cast members explored

The popular yacht sailing reality series Below Deck Down Under is returning for season 3, which is scheduled to premiere on February 3, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under is the third spin-off of the hit reality show Below Deck. The show features the lives of the captain and his crew members who work and reside aboard a superyacht during the six week charter season in Australia.

Bravo released the names of the new and returning cast members for season 3 on January 7. The returning crew includes Captain Jason Chambers, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and Deckhand Harry Van Vliet. Captain Jason, who leads nine new crewmates on the Yacht, describes season three as:

"dramatic, wet, emotional."

For the first time in the franchise, the new season is moving away from Australia and is instead set in the Seychelles- an archipelago off the coast of Africa. The new location introduces viewers to clear turquoise water compared to the previous seasons' backdrop of the Whitsunday Islands in Australia.

Trending

Season 3 will also feature Motor Yacht Katina, which is the largest vessel in the Below Deck franchise, adding a new layer of challenges for the crew.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast members explored

With a mix of returning and new members aboard the largest yacht in the franchise yet, the new season has a focus on how the crew navigates new relationships, professional challenges, and personal conflicts.

It promises viewers another season filled with drama, romances, confrontations, and hard-to-entertain guests.

Returning crew

1) Jason Chambers (Position: Captain)

Captain Jason Chambers (Image via Instagram/@belowdeckbravo)

Captain Chambers is from Gosford, Australia, and has 24 years of experience in the industry. He says he enjoys freediving and exploring as his off-boat activity. When asked who he misses the most when he's working, he said his daughter.

2) Tzarina Mace-Ralph (Position: Chef)

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph (Image via Instagram/@belowdeckbravo) Deckhand Harry Van Vliet

Chef Tzarina is from Bristol, England, and has five years of experience who enjoys meeting new people and having a good night out. She says she tries not to miss anyone, but it depends on who she is dating at the time.

3) Deckhand Harry Van Vliet (Position: Deckhand)

Deckhand Harry Van Vliet (Image via Instagram/@belowdeckbrsavo)

Harry is from Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, and has four years of experience in the industry. He says his favorite off-boat activities include scuba diving, surfing, and camping

New crew members for season 3

4) Wihan Du Toit (Position: Bosun)

Bosun Wihan Du Toit from Below Deck Down Under season 3 (Image via Instagram/@belowdeckbravo)

Wihan is from Paarl, Australia and has nine years of experience in yachting

5) Lara Rigby (Position: Chief Stew)

Chief Stew Lara Rigby from Below Deck Down Under season 3 (Image via Instagram/@belowdeckbravo)

Lara is from Cornwall, England, and has 14 years of yachting experience. She takes over Aesha Scott, bringing a different dynamic to the interior team.

6) Johnny Arvanitis (Position: Deckhand)

Deckhand Johnny Arvanitis from Below Deck Down Under season 3 (Image via Instagram/@belowdeckbravo)

Johnny hails from Athens, Greece, and has nine years of yachting experience. He joins Harry Van Vliet and another deckhand on superyacht Katina.

7) Adair Werly (Position: Deckhand)

Deckhand Adair Werly from Below Deck Down Under season 3 (Image via Instagram/@belowdeckbravo)

Adair Werly comes from Buford, Georgia, USA, and has two years of experience in the industry. She joins Johhny and Harry as Deckhands on Katina.

8) Brianna Duffield (Position: Stew)

Stew Brianna Duffield from Below Deck Down Under season 3 (Image via Instagram/@belowdeckbravo)

Brianna Duffield is from New Jersey, USA, and has two years of experience. She joins the interior team for season 3

9) Marina Marcondes de Barros (Position: Stew)

Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros from Below Deck Down Under season 3 (Image via Instagram/@belowdeckbravo)

Marina is from Rio de Janerio, Brazil, and has four years in the yachting industry. She joins new cast member Brianna in the interior team for season 3.

10) Anthony Bird (Position: Sous-Chef)

Sous-Chef Anthony Bird from Below Deck Down Under season 3 (Image via Instagram/@belowdeckbravo)

Anthony is from London, England, and has five years of experience in the yachting industry. In season 3, Anthony steps into the galley to assist Chef Tzarina, which will be a new addition to the Below Deck format.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under will premiere on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8 pm ET, with new episodes available to stream on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback