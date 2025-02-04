"Objectively hilarious" — Below Deck Down Under fans react to Johnny getting stuck on a jet ski

Below Deck Down Under season 3 debuted on Bravo on February 3, 2025. The premiere, titled Seychelles, By the Seashore, showcased deckhand Johnny drifting away on the water after getting on a jet ski without its key. Moreover, he left his radio behind on the yacht, which prevented him from communicating with the other crew members and seeking their help.

He ultimately caught bosun Wihan and deckhand Harry's attention by whistling aloud. They criticized him for undoing the line that attached the jet ski to the main yacht without checking if the ski had the keys. Harry labeled Johnny's actions a "rookie" move, while Wihan arranged a tender to escort Johnny from the water.

"Thank you for saving my life!" Johnny expressed his gratitude to the crew.

Although Captain Jason was displeased by the mishap, he agreed to let it pass as long as it did not happen again. The situation was even more "embarrassing" for Johnny since he had introduced himself as the "lead deckhand" earlier in the episode.

Below Deck Down Under fans took to X to comment on Johnny's predicament. While many found the situation funny, others claimed it could have put his life in danger.

"I’m sorry but Mr lead deck hand getting stuck on a jet ski is objectively hilarious," a fan wrote.

"Johnny floating away is freaking me out," another fan commented.

"This “lead” deckhand almost got lost at sea…" a netizen tweeted.

Many Below Deck Down Under fans commented on the hilarity of Johnny's situation.

"johnny’s gone back to poseidon," a user reacted.

"so was the cameraman going to let him sit out at sea all night?" a person commented.

"The Lead Deckhand: "come drift away...come drift away...come drift away on a jet skiiiiiii with me...." " another posted.

"The guy who said he wants to be great at everything - the one that forgot the radio & key - reminds me of that engineer that thought he knew everything too. He was gone like halfway thru the season bc of his ego," another fan wrote.

Other Below Deck Down Under fans criticized Johnny for calling himself the "lead deckhand."

"introducing yourself as the lead deckhand and trying to tell your boss and crew what they should do on the first day already tells me we're dealing with a level 5 d**khead with an ego problem that doesn’t know his place," a person reacted.

"Le sigh. So determined to be the Lead Deckhand and can't even keep his radio," another netizen commented.

"I feel so embarrassed" — Below Deck Down Under's Johnny comments on his jet ski mishap

After the tender brought Johnny and the jet ski back to the yacht, Captain Jason welcomed the deckhand. Johnny apologized and assured the Captain he would not repeat the same mistake. Although the Captain forgave him and asked him not to worry about the situation, Johnny struggled to overcome the embarrassment.

"Right now I feel so embarrassed. I want the earth to just open and make me disappear," Johnny said in a Below Deck Down Under confessional.

Earlier in the episode, during his introduction, 24-year-old Johnny revealed his life motto which was, "A clear sky fears no thunderstorms." When Harry inquired about Johnny's position on board, he said he was the "lead deckhand." Meanwhile, Harry introduced himself as just the "deckhand."

Johnny shared his work experience with the rest, detailing his seven-year yachting journey, working on a variety of yachts, including catamarans, monohulls, motor yachts, super yachts, mega yachts, and more.

"Now I am a captain of a catamaran," he added.

While speaking to the Below Deck Down Under cameras, Johnny stated he was competitive by nature and added that he grew up learning Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing, and kickboxing. He stated he worked hard to outperform his colleagues and claimed that someday he would become "better than everyone."

Below Deck Down Under season 3 releases new episodes every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

