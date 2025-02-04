"Makes zero sense" — Below Deck Down Under fans react to Tzarina's treatment of her Sous Chef Anthony

Below Deck Down Under season 3 premiered on February 3, 2025. Episode 1, titled Seychelles By the Seashore, saw Head Chef Tzarina lock horns with her Sous Chef, Anthony as the duo disagreed over kitchen duties. While Tzarina took control of all the meals for the charter guests, Anthony was left cleaning utensils and other surfaces.

While speaking to the cameras, Anthony expressed his frustration, saying:

"I've been doing a lot of cleaning, a lot of the sort of, basic things. I'm used to, sort of, working as a team and building things up. I'm a sou-chef, not sous-dish chef."

Anthony hoped Tzarina would include him and seek his assistance prepping and cooking the meals for the guests, instead of grappling with them alone. When Tzarina said she felt bad watching Anthony "working this much" and added that he looked tired, Anthony clarified it was "pretty chill" for him. However, Tzarina did not respond.

Later in the episode, as Anthony watched Tzarina prepare breakfast, he offered help, but she declined. He then told her she could "utilize" him better, irking her. During a confessional, Tzarina called him a "twat" and said he should always keep his position in mind, which was second to hers.

Below Deck Down Under fans took to X to comment on Tzarina's treatment of Anthony. While many criticized her for not letting him cook the meals, others called her out for labeling Anthony as a "dishwasher."

"Tzarina is stressed out about the eggs ordered but tells sous chef she doesn’t need his help. Makes zero sense," a fan wrote.

"Tzarina needs to back off of Anthony! I think he knows what he's doing!" another fan commented.

"Tzarina needs to let the sous chef help her. He seems totally capable," a netizen tweeted.

Some Below Deck Down Under fans criticized Tzarina for calling Anthony a "dishwasher."

"I know it’s early and Anthony seems like he’s being a douche, but Tzarina literally referred to him as a dishwasher a second after meeting him. Yes there’s a hierarchy, but that’s just rude," a user reacted.

"Tzarina meets the Sous Chef and says she now has a dishwasher," a person commented.

While many Below Deck Down Under fans disapproved of Tzarina "micromanaging" Anthony to prepare the crew food, others called her out for not accepting his assistance.

"Instead of micromanaging, why doesn’t Tzarina use Anthony making crew food as an opportunity to see what he can do and get a gauge of his ability & experience? Just a thought," a fan wrote.

"I love Tzarina, but she's wrong. Sous chef is a CHEF! There's no reason to have him only doing dishes - you're literally wasting him at that point! But also eggs are soo simple and relatively quick (maybe not the benny, but the rest)..." another posted.

"Okay. Unless this is edited purposely to be this way, why isn’t Tzarina having her Sous chef prep, plate, anything so she can jump on the next meal?" a person reacted.

"okay yeah tzarina needs to utilize anthony more it’s kinda sad just seeing him wash dishes," another commented.

"This is a huge red flag" — Below Deck Down Under's Tzarina expresses concern over Anthony's attitude

While introducing himself to the Below Deck Down Under cameras, Anthony revealed he worked with a Michelin-star chef on his last yacht and learned much from him. He described the chef as "talented" and "passionate" and added that they did everything together regarding the meals.

With the skills he had learned from his experience, Anthony believed he was on the "periphery of becoming a Head Chef." As a result, he was excited to showcase his talents and create "good food" for the guests. However, things went south sooner than expected.

Tzarina called him a "dishwasher" in front of Captain Jason, upsetting Anthony. Soon after, she started interviewing him about his experience and work skills. The interview revealed Anthony had been associated with the culinary industry since he was 17. However, he started yachting only four years ago.

When the Below Deck Down Under Head Chef asked Anthony about his weaknesses, he struggled to come up with an answer but had no difficulty listing his strengths. The Sous Chef then asked Tzarina why he was being interviewed, rubbing her the wrong way.

"I'm not asking for your social security number and your mother's maiden name. This is a huge red flag," Tzarina said in a Below Deck Down Under confessional.

She then told Anthony that she did not "do egos" and would fire the person who would not be respectful of her. While Anthony looked forward to working as a team and helping Tzarina with the guests' meals, Tzarina was strictly against letting a "random person" prepare those. Consequently, she tasked him with the crew's meals, hoping that by the end of the season, Anthony would prove his worth.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 airs every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

