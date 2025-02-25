“Let her have a second”- Below Deck Down Under fans react to Capt. Jason’s fight with Tzarina

Episode 4 of Below Deck Down Under season 3, Kiss and Don't Tell, premiered on February 24. The episode covered the aftermath of sous chef Anthony's exit from the deck. The previous episode showed the chef preparing to leave after the charter because he found a better job elsewhere, but Captain Jason fired him by asking him to leave immediately.

In episode 4, Tzarina and the captain discussed what to feed the crew. Captain suggested that since there was no sous chef, Tzarina could simplify the crew lunch, maybe turn the breakfast into lunch and make it a "brunch." Tzarina argued that the crew couldn't just eat that after a late night's drinking that they did the day before.

But Jason stayed firm on his decision. After he left, Tzarina vented to Brianna about how he restricted her from making lunch for the crew. Jason overheard her, came into the kitchen, and told her not to fight him. He stated in a confessional that she didn't need to fight with him because he was on her side. He added that he wouldn't take this behavior if it were persisting. Fans of Below Deck Down Under came to X to react to his clash between Tzarina and the Captain.

"I don’t think that T was trying to pick a fight, Captain Jason, she’s a little frustrated, let her have a second. Maybe explain why you didn’t want her to cook and then be done with it," a fan said.

"Pretty rude of Capt. Jason to get on Tzarina when he KNOWS what she's dealing with. HE's the one that let the a*hole leave immediately instead of finishing the charter," said another fan.

"Arguably, she's stressed. Of course she's gonna vent. She didn't know Captain Jason was within earshot," commented one.

"Of course Tzarina is gonna struggle. She's now on her own in a huge **s galley," commented one.

While some fans of Below Deck Down Under supported Tzarina, others sided with the Captain.

"I’m glad Captain Jason checked Tzarina for talking s**t behind his back," an X user wrote.

"Captain Jason is a great captain. For Tzarina to have issue with him and push his buttons, she is the problem for sure," another user wrote.

"Well isn’t interesting that Tzarina was besties with Captain Jason when he was firing people for her," commented one.

"T girl your sous was gone, I hate to break it to you. He wasn’t staying whether you wanted him to or not," wrote one.

What else happened on Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 4?

The episode started with Captain Jason asking Anthony to leave immediately instead of his initial plan of staying until he finished the charter. Anthony said goodbye to everyone and confessed his regret about taking the job.

Following the last episode, in which Harry injured his thumb while trying to dock a jet ski, this episode shows his return from the mainland with positive news. He shared that, fortunately, his thumb wasn't fractured, but the doctor advised him to refrain from using that hand for a while.

Later in the episode of Below Deck Down Under, Harry took Brianna on a date. They talked about what they aspired to do in the future. Brianna said she wanted to do her masters in Marine Biology, while Harry said he wanted to teach sailing. They joked, laughed about his broken thumb, and returned to the yacht at night.

New episodes of season 3 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

