"Harry almost lost his thumb" — Below Deck Down Under fans react to cast member's injury 

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 aired Episode 3, titled, Walking on Eggshells, on Monday, February 17, 2025. The segment saw new chartered guests arrive and certain cast members struggling to work together.

Ad

However, another incident took place when Harry took the jet ski out and one of the hooks came loose and injured his thumb. Fans reacted to the segment online and hoped for the cast member's speedy recovery. One person wrote on X:

"Harry almost lost his thumb."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I feel so bad for Harry. I cannot imagine how much that hurts," a fan commented.

"Poor Harry. So many nerve endings in the fingers," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under Season 3 felt bad for Harry:

"Oh wow poor Harry that looks so painful," a person wrote.

"Poor Harry, his finger looks F*CKED ;(" a fan commented.

Ad

"Really hope Harry isn’t out for the season after his thumb got crushed by the crane cause he’s such a cutie!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under Season 3 further said:

"I feel for harry bc when I chopped off the tip of my finger, it took me 2 wks to be able to use that finger. It’s been 3.5 months & the tip of my finger is still sensitive. Especially if I hit it wrong which is why I let my nails grow longer than I normally do," a person wrote.

Ad

"Dang...it sucks for Harry because he probably can't take anything stronger than an Ibuprofen. I feel bad for him," a fan commented.

"I f*cking crushed my thumb" — Below Deck Down Under's Harry suffers an injury in Season 3 Episode 3

Ad

In Below Deck Down Under Season 3 Episode 3, Harry was out on the jet ski when one of the hooks came down. He yelled out, informing the captain about what had happened and Jason went to retrieve him from the water. As Harry re-entered the yacht, he asked for the medic and a towel. As Mariana helped him out, he said:

"I f*cking crushed my thumb."

The Below Deck Down Under Season 3 captain called the doctor as Mariana and a guest stayed with Harry. Once the doctor was on board, Jason told Mariana to take Harry to the crew mess while the guest told Mariana he felt bad for the deckhand.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tzarina asked Lara if she knew what happened and the chief stew said there was "a lot of blood." Harry was in tears as the doctor attempted to stop the bleeding. The male Below Deck Down Under Season 3 cast member explained to Lara what had happened.

"I was pulling up a jetski and I clipped the cradle on it. And then a wave came and my finger, that thumb was in between the cradle and the jetski. And it went up. So it was just crushed," Harry said.

Ad

Lara sat with Harry and comforted him while the doctor further explained about his thumb. The cast member began to feel soreness in the thumb once the doctor applied a numbing spray to it. Captain Jason asked the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 star to let him know if he felt lightheaded.

Since Lara had to take care of the guests' needs, Trazina took her place and hugged Harry as he cried. He asked what the damage was and the medic informed him that he didn't have a fingernail. She told him he could get a staph infection from the water and had to be very careful moving forward.

Ad

She also told him that if his symptoms didn't subside or if Harry felt any pain and limited movement, Harry would need an X-ray to rule out a fracture.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under Season 3 commented on the incident online and felt bad for Harry.

Epsiodes 1-3 of Below Deck Down Under Season 3 are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback