"Cancel the season"— Below Deck Down Under fans react to Tzarina finding maggots in the kitchen

Below Deck Down Under season 3 premiered on February 3, 2025, on Bravo. The season started with the cast introductions as several new faces joined the crew, including a sous chef named Anthony who was hired to aid chef Tzarina in the kitchen.

While the two were cleaning up and organizing a day before the first group of chartered guests arrived on the boat, the kitchen crew found maggots and weevils. Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on the presence of maggots and weevils in the kitchen online. One person wrote on X:

"I cannot with maggots. Cancel the season and set the whole gd boat on fire."

"“We’ve got proper weevils and maggots.” Just burn the yacht down atp! (I wonder if improper weevils and maggots are different)" a fan commented.

"Yup burn it down through it all out and start scrubbing people," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under found the situation "disgusting":

"Yes! I would need a bleach bath. So disgusting," a person wrote.

"Excuse me? They have weevils and maggots?! What's a weevil?! Why didn't the last crew clean up after themselves?" a fan commented.

"Maggots in the galley day before first charter Special “toys” in the guests suitcase the stews had to unpack. Iconic first charter behavior but DAMN," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 further said:

"Yeah, hard pass on spending big money on a super yacht……given the dirty, filthy maggots and all," a person wrote.

"Yikes...did the last guests on the boat eat maggots and not know it? So gross!" a fan commented.

"Oh God, that's horrible"— Tzarina reacts to discovering maggots on the yacht in Below Deck Down Under season 3 premiere

In the season premiere of Below Deck Down Under season 2, chef Tzarina was cleaning out the kitchen and going through the non-perishable food items that were left over from the previous charter when she smelled something foul.

"Oh God, that's horrible," she said.

She told Anthony they had "proper weevils and maggots" and he said there was "no excuse" for it. She told the Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast member they needed to the bin out as quickly as possible.

"It's gross," Tzarina said in a confessional.

Tzarina and Anthony checked out items in the dry storage and discovered that there were weevils there as well. She cussed out at the situation, apologized, and assured Anthony she wasn't "losing" her cool. She told the cameras she had to throw everything out and needed to ensure there were no eggs laid anywhere and had to bleach everything.

The chef told Captain Jason about the situation and said the chef before hadn't cleaned up properly. She added that they had an infestation of weevils and maggots and the captain decided that everything needed to come off.

He told the Below Deck Down Under chef to throw out all grains and made a list of the things they needed. The captain told the cameras that they needed to do a full clean-up job ahead of them and that the guests were set to arrive in 12 hours. He told Tzarina she needed help and several cast members from different departments helped out.

Harry volunteered from the exterior crew to take the garbage out. She told him to put gloves on and they formulated a plan. She told him not to trust anything in the kitchen and to put whatever he found in the bin.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on the maggot infestation online and were grossed out by the situation.

