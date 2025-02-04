"Certainly no Aesha"— Below Deck Down Under fans compare Lara to former cast member

Below Deck Down Under returned to screens with season 3 on Monday, February 3, 2025. The segment brought back some familiar faces and also introduced the new cast members, including the chief stew, Lara Rigby.

Lara told the cameras she had been in the industry for more than a decade and told Captain Jason she was excited to join the cast. As the episode progressed, fans online chimed in on the new chief stew's work ethics and compared her to former cast member, Aesha Scott. One person wrote on X:

X users react to Below Deck Down Under's chief stew (Image via X/@its1stclassCAM)

"Lara just rubs me the wrong way. she certainly no aesha. i can tell she is going to be nitpicky as f*ck. she is the type of girl to complain about any and everything this season."

Trending

"Lara is no Aesha ….just saying," a fan commented.

"Even the boast misses Aesha in how it locked Lara in that elevator," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 commented on Lara's worth ethics:

"These people are starving while b*tchy barbie wants to wait until they get spoons. dropping the silverware off at the table and then bringing the soup would’ve been just fine. lara trying to have it her way is going to be a problem," a person wrote.

"I can already tell i’m not gonna like lara. she is giving b*tchy mean girl vibes. comparing yourself to a barbie is crazy. your barbie’s stuck-up cousin who thinks she’s hotter than she really is," a fan commented.

"Not sure how I feel about Lara yet. Seems like she needs to loosen up," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 further said:

"Oh Lara, diva that face when asked to bunk with someone you’re not interested in bunking with, been there girl," a person wrote.

"Lara has been in yachting for 13 years and has never presented the guests the chef's special before taking orders first?" a fan commented.

"I don't want any b*tchiness"— Lara speaks to the stews in Below Deck Down Under season 3 premiere

In the season premiere of Below Deck Down Under season 3, titled, Seychelles, By the Seashore, Lara sat down with Brianna Duffield and Mariana Marcondes de Barros about the expectations she had from the interior crew.

The Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast member told them she wanted to create a "really good girl group".

"I don't want any b*tchiness," she said.

While the season started on a good note for the interior crew, things got rocky during the Around the World dinner. Although the first two courses went smoothly, service on the third course slowed down as the stews waited for Lara's instructions to take the food to the guests.

Lara arrived late to the service and discovered that the wrong cutlery had been placed. She told the chef that the interior crew had just changed the cutlery on the table and asked Mariana to get spoons to go with the soupy dish. The chef suggested that instead of making the guests wait for their food, they could bring the spoons to them in a tray.

"That's not proper service," Lara said.

Meanwhile, the guests started to complain about not getting served, and the Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast members hurried to get food on the table. Lara apologized to the chef for being "snappy." Later in the episode, Lara chimed in on the dinner service and said it wasn't "ideal."

The following morning, during the breakfast service, the chef and Lara were at odds once again as the chief stew didn't inform the guests of the Chef's specials. Service further got delayed after the chief stew got locked in the evaluator. The episode ended with Lara crying in her cabin while the chef complained about her in a confessional.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 commented on Lara's work ethic and compared her to former Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

Tune in every Monday to watch new episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2 on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback