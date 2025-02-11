"Get it together"— Below Deck Down Under fans react to Lara's breakdown

Below Deck Down Under season 3 aired episode 2, titled, Too Many Cooks, this week on Monday, February 10, 2025. The segment saw the aftermath of the breakfast service that started in the season premiere.

The episode saw Chief Stew, Lara Rigby, have a breakdown after a difficult first day at the job. Flashbacks of the dinner and breakfast services were played back as Lara cried, followed by Chef Tzarina comforting the cast member despite being previously upset by her.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Lara's emotional state online. One person wrote on X:

"Girl that was just breakfast service. It’s going get way harder than that. Get it together, Lara."

"Catching up on tonight's episode and I can't believe Lara's crying already," a fan commented.

"Chief Stew Lara hasn’t been on the boat for more than 72 hours and she’s already had a breakdown?!" a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 noted it was only the first charter:

"Hold it together, Lara! It's just the first charter," a person wrote.

"How is Lara going to make it through this season?" a fan commented.

"Glad to see Tzarina giving Lara the comfort she needed," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 further said:

"We stan girls taking care of girls," a person wrote.

"lara is about to f*ck up dinner service for the second night in a row. these people specifically asked for the food to be on the table ready. if it gets cold then that is on them but thinking you know better and disregarding their wishes is crazy," a fan commented.

"I hate that"— Below Deck Down Under season 3 chief stew Lara Rigby opens up about her "personal standards" "dropping"

In Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 2, Chef Tzarina found Chief Stew Lara in her cabin with her head in her hands as she cried. The cast member asked her if she was okay and hugged her before sitting down with her. Lara opened up about her state of emotions in a confessional and said that she was "very hard" on herself.

She added that she was "too much of a perfectionist" sometimes. The producers asked her where she believed that came from and the the Below Deck Down Under season 3 star noted that it might come from her trying to impress her father as a child.

Meanwhile, she told Tzarina that there was "so much to do" and that she was trying to keep it together. She further told the cameras that her parents divorced when she was three years old.

"My dad remarried, and she already had three children," Lara said.

The Below Deck Down Under season 3 star noted that her father had another family to take care of and that there seemed to be distinctions between the children. She further opened up about not having that "special" kind of treatment and said it was "hard."

She recalled feeling like she deserved that time while someone else was "more deserved" of it. Lara added she believed she pushed herself to the limit and tried to be the best to get approval from her father.

"My personal standards are dropping, and I hate that," she told Tzarina.

The Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast member further told the chef that her standards dropping was "killing" her because she had worked hard to get to where she was.

Fans of the reality show commented on Lara's breakdown online and reminded her that things would get worse considering it was only the first charter of the season.

Tune in every Monday at 8 pm ET to watch new episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 on Bravo.

