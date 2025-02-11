"Boy just likes to complain?" — Below Deck Down Under fans react to Anthony's behavior toward Tzarina

Below Deck Down Under season 3 released episode 2, titled Too Many Cooks, on February 10, 2025. The segment saw Head Chef Tzarina and her Sous Chef Anthony try to work as a team. However, it was not long before Anthony started nitpicking Tzarina's ways and complaining about her decisions. When Tzarina gave the responsibility of cooking the guests' lunch to Anthony, he asked:

"So, you're not going to prep up at all for the barbeque?"

Tzarina said she would help him with the preparations and everything else he needed help with. Hearing that, Anthony added:

"Because that is your position, isn't it? Like, to cook for the guests.

Although Tzarina said she was not trying to make him do her job, Anthony remained unconvinced, stating that the leap from being the dishwasher to "doing beach canapes" was "weird." Later in the episode, Anthony demeaned Tzarina's menu for dinner, refusing to be associated with such "basic" cooking.

Trending

Below Deck Down Under fans took to X to comment on Anthony's behavior. While many disapproved of his attitude, others called him out for finding faults in Tzarina's ways.

A Below Deck Down Under fan reacts to Anthony's complaints (Image via X/@Dustin_Cone)

"Sous Chef Anthony first complained that he wanted to do more work…. Then when Chef Tzarina gives him more, he’s complaining about “doing her job” Sounds like this boy just likes to complain?" a fan wrote.

"Is it me or is Anthony bringing Danni whiny energy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?" another fan commented.

"Sous chef: “ you know we should really work as a team” Chef: “okay, np. Why don’t you take over the beach lunch for me then and I’ll start on dinner” SC: “wow so now I’m just doing your job for you?!?!” Wtf does this guy want? Lol," a netizen tweeted.

Many Below Deck Down Under fans criticized Anthony for finding flaws in everything Tzarina did.

"It's official. I just fell OFF of the Sous Chef Anthony bandwagon. He's a pr*ck. Nitpicking the hell out of Tzarina," a user reacted.

"Holy s**t, this sous chef is f**king annoying. You JUST b*tched that Tsarina wasn’t utilizing you enough. Now you’re b*tching after she asked you if you wanted to go to the beach," a person commented.

"The sous chef thinks he’s the head chef. Wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t make it to the end of the season," another fan wrote.

"Tzarina is way more patient than I could ever be. This sous chef is driving me crazy. I would have locked him in the freezer by now," one user posted.

Other Below Deck Down Under fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I was wrong. It seems like nothing is going to make Anthony happy. He’s going to complain no matter what Tzarina has him do," a person reacted.

"Anthony, if you had other ideas that you thought would be good for this BBQ it would have been great if you spoke up," another commented.

"I don't want them to think I've cooked that" — Below Deck Down Under star Anthony demeans Tzarina's dinner menu

After the guests appreciated the lunch Anthony prepared, Anthony took to a confessional to reveal he had always been a "food snob," whose main objective was to deliver balanced and flavorful meals. The Below Deck Down Under star added that Tzarina and his ways of being a yacht chef differed.

"Hers is may be a bit more chaotic. Mine may be a bit more structured and rigid. But my meticulous nature just comes from being passionate about food," Anthony said.

Later in the Below Deck Down Under episode, Tzarina asked Anthony if he would like to accompany her to explain the dinner dishes to the guests. Anthony declined the offer, saying he would join in the end. He also told her she did not need to tell the guests which dishes he made since they were a team.

While speaking to the cameras, Anthony explained why he declined the credit.

"Thanks but no thanks. I don't want them to think I've cooked that. Just because the theme is basic doesn't mean the food has to be basic," he said.

The Below Deck Down Under cast member stated he would have preferred an "immersive experience" by adding slow-cooked short ribs and a hot sauce platter to the BBQ-themed dinner menu. Moreover, he confessed he did not need her direction.

While speaking with Harry, Anthony complained about Tzarina's work ethic, criticizing how she managed the galley. He hoped that she would keep the kitchen clean and organized. He was even surprised when the charter guests complimented the food they had been served throughout their stay on the yacht.

Below Deck Down Under airs new episodes every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback