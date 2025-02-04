“A huge help for me”— Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason talks about Aesha Scott’s work ethic 

Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers recently praised Aesha Scott and shared his hopes of working with her again soon. During a conversation with E! News on February 3, 2025, Captain Jason revealed that Aesha, who is not a part of season 3, was busy with her entrepreneurial plans and engagement.

Captain Jason reflected on her work ethic, mentioning that Aesha was aware of the yacht industry and its "format." He said she was a "huge help" to him and the crew.

"She knows the industry, she knows the format. She is definitely a huge help for me and we work so well together," the Below Deck Down Under star added.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 premiered exclusively on Bravo TV on February 3, 2025 at 8/7c. For this season, Captain Jason Chambers, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and deckhand Harry Van Vlie return once again. However, Aesha Scott is not part of season 3.

Trending

New crew members Bosun Wihan Du Toit, Chief Stew Lara Rigby, Deckhands Johnny Arvanitis and Adair Werley, Stews Brianna Duffield and Marina Marcondes de Barros, and Sous-Chef Anthony Bird have joined the show this season.

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason chimes on Aesha Scott's absence from season 3

In his interview with E! News, Captain Jason discussed Aesha Scott's absence from the newly released season 3. As viewers know, Scott appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean alongside Captain Sandy.

Bravo fans have been missing Aesha this season. Captain Jason commented that Aesha had "something to finish off," which might be why she didn't return for season 3.

"I would say Aesha had a story to tell, she had something to finish off. Her and Sandy get on really well. They work well together. Crew leave and she had to go and do that, which is fine. She's always welcome back," he said.

Despite not staying in touch, Jason said he knew what Aesha was up to. He revealed that the Below Deck Mediterranean cast member was "busy" with her entrepreneurial venture and engagement. The Below Deck Down Under captain said he hoped to reunite with Aesha soon.

"Our paths will cross soon. We're in total different directions. We used to look forward to working together and we will connect again soon, I'm sure, especially hopefully before BravoCon. But looking forward to seeing her."

Replacing Aesha Scott on Below Deck Down Under season 3 is a new chief stew, Lara Rigby. Apart from Aesha Scott, Jason praised Lara, mentioning that she was experienced and had "high standards." He said that although Lara was unaware of the show format, she "beats that with her happiness and her vibrance."

"Lara brings in a hell of a lot of experience, but look, when things aren't going your way, we're going to see some drama," he explained.

Towards the end of his interview, Jason hinted that fans can expect a lot of drama in this season.

Episode 2 of Below Deck Down Under season 3 will be released exclusively on Bravo TV on Monday at 8/7c and the next day on Peacock TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback