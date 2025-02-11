"She builds her own hurdles" — Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason chimes in on Tzarina's work ethic

Below Deck Down Under season 3 epsiode 2 titled Too Many Cooks premiered on Bravo on February 10, 2025. It showcased the turbulent relationship between Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and her new sous chef, Anthony Bird.

Tzarina, who hadn't adjusted herself to working with Anthony, took some time alone to reflect on her dynamic with her new sous chef. Meanwhile, Captain Jason Chambers checked in to see if she was doing okay.

When Tzarina explained that she was trying to find her rhythm in the situation, Captain Jason later shared in his confessional that having worked with her last year, he noticed that she tends to create "her own hurdles".

After recalling some of Tzarina's past missteps, Captain Jason acknowledged that she prefers to work in her own way. However, he emphasized that while he respects her approach, he doesn’t want her to compromise the quality of her service.

Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina opens up about her difficulty working with Anthony

At the start of Below Deck Down Under season 3 epsiode 2, Captain Jason came in to check on Tzarina and if she was doing okay. Tzarina talked to him about working with her new sous chef Anthony. She told Jason that she was seeing Anthony's initial work as a "trial period" and was trying to find her "rhythm" about her galley.

The Below Deck Down Under chef acknowledged that while Anthony was a "fantastic" sous chef, her "blunt" attitude often made him perceive her comments as confrontational.

"He's great, he's fantastic. The only thing... I'm obviously so blunt that sometimes when I say things, I think he thinks it's confrontation. When I ask him things, he's sometimes very quick like 'What? What? What? What?' she said.

In his confessional, Captain Jason reflected on his experience working with Tzarina, noting that she often creates her own obstacles. He added that while she is talented, she occasionally stumbles in certain areas and that's why she was given a sous chef for support.

In his confessional, the Below Deck Down Under captain further emphasized that as the head chef, it was up to Tzarina how she handled her department. However, he made it clear that he didn’t want her approach to negatively impact the quality of their service.

"It's her domain, it's her department, she can manage it the way she wants. But I want our service to not have one hitch. I want it to be absolutely five-star. I want no excuses," Captain Jason said in his confessional.

While Tzarina told Captain Jason that she was finding it difficult to handle the situation with her Anthony, she assured him that she would figure it out.

Tzarina criticizes Anthony's behavior

At the end of Below Deck Down Under season 3 epsiode 2, the crew dressed and went out for a group dinner. At the dining table, Tzarina asked Deckhand Harry Van Vliet if Anthony was talking bad about her behind her back. He informed Tzarina that sous chef was just ranting about having to clean up after her.

In response, Tzarina stated that it was Anthony's responsibility to clean up. She added that Anthony usually complains a lot and she has to "s*ck up to him" and his work ethic.

"[Anthony] has one job to do and that's to have my back, and instead he's talking about me to the other crew members. It's just so disrespectful. It's so f*cked. It's so f*cked," the Below Deck Down Under chef added in her confessional.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

