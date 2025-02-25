 ⁠"Don’t start picking a fight with me"— Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason catches Tzarina talking about him

Below Deck Down Under season 3 aired a brand new episode this week on Bravo. The segment, which aired on Monday, February 24, 2025, saw Anthony leave the boat after Trazina told the captain about the sous chef accepting another job mid-charter season.

However, after the captain asked Anthony to leave right away, the head chef found herself overwhelmed with the workload. Later in the episode, the chef and the captain were at odds after a difference of opinion regarding the crew lunch. When the captain discovered Tzarina speaking negatively about him behind his back, he asked her what the problem was.

"Don't start picking a fight with me. I'm on your side," he said in a confessional.

"I'm not going to put up with it"— Captain Jason chimes in on Tzarina talking about him to Lara in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 4

In Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 4, titled, The Test, after Anthony departed from the show, Tzarina had to carry the kitchen's workload by herself. on Drop Off Day, she asked the captain what he wanted to have for crew lunch and he said they would make do with what was available.

the Below Deck Down Under season 3 chef reminded the captain that the crew needed to eat something before they went out drinking as part of the crew's night out. Tzarina told him that last night they hadn't had a proper lunch and said it was "a lot" for the group.

Captain Jason asked her to put out food that would last and asked him to make the Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast some wraps. Tzarina stated they didn't have wraps and he asked her to turn lunch into brunch.

the captain told the cameras he knew Tzarina cared about the crew members. He added that for him to say "Don't feed them" was fine and was against what she wanted to do. He added that the chef had a problem with the sous-chef, and said the crew would support themselves with the food that was available.

He added there was enough food there and that the cast wouldn't starve. He further told her to lay the food out so that she won't have to cook during the tip meeting.

Lara approached the kitchen and asked Tzarina if she was okay and the chef told the chief stew that Jason was "pissing" her off. The Below Deck Down Under season 3 chef stated that even though she had just gotten done with breakfast, she had to cook more.

"So people get a bruncheon after that, I don't feed them," she said.

She explained to Lara that the reason why the cast typically ate after the tip meeting was because they don't eat out during their nights out. She said sometimes it would be 9 pm and they would be drinking and she was trying to prevent people from feeling like "sh*t" and being starved.

Captain Jason overheard the two talking and walked back into the kitchen. He asked Tzarina what the problem was and reminded her that if she cooked right away it would save her time. He added he would be happy if she cooked after the meeting and further expressed his frustrations with the chef in a confessional.

The Below Deck Down Under season 3 captain said he was there to support Tzarina and make her job easier. He added that he had already given her a solution when he found her talking about it.

"Is this the way it's going to be all season? No. I'm not going to put up with it," he added.

Tzarina broke down in tears and Lara comforted her. She said she was still wrapping her head around being the only chef on board and didn't need to be fighting with Jason on top of it.

Tune in next Monday to watch a new episode of Below Deck Down Under season 3 on Bravo.

