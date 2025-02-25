Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 4 recap - Anthony leaves while Harry returns and asks out Brianna on a date

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 4, titled Kiss and Don't Tell, premiered on Bravo on February 24, 2025. The episode picked up from the previous cliffhanger, where Captain Jason Chambers fired Anthony Bird for his rude behavior.

With Anthony gone, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph was left to handle all the kitchen duties on her own. The pressure quickly took a toll on her, leading to a confrontation with Captain Jason, which ended in her crying.

Meanwhile, Harry Van Vliet made his return after his jet ski injury and wanted no time addressing his kiss with Brianna Duffield. He promptly asked her out for a date.

The episode's official synopsis reads:

"Anthony puts Tzarina in a bind causing her to crack under pressure; Harry's fate on Katina is determined after knowing the extent of his injury; Marina asks Wihan on a date, sparking tension between her and Tzarina."

What happened on Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 4?

Anthony leaves the boat and it puts pressure on Tzarina

Tzarina faced several challenges while working with her new sous chef, Anthony. Additionally, she found out that he had secretly accepted a job on another boat without even informing her.

Although Tzarina wanted to give him another chance, Captain Jason had reached his limit with Anthony's rudeness and the impact he had on Tzarina's job. The captain confronted Anthony and immediately fired him, asking him to pack his knife and leave the boat.

Anthony was bummed out about being fired at the start of Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 4. However, in his confessional, he admitted that he was happy and excited about his upcoming job position.

With her sous chef gone, Tzarina was all on her own for the kitchen duties. The pressure quickly mounted, resulting in a lot of fumbling from her side.

During dinner service, Captain Jason joined the charter guest but wasn't impressed by Tzarina's onion soup. While offering constructive criticism, he gave her dish a seven out of ten rating.

Later, when the Below Deck Down Under captain tried to advise Tzarina on brunch preparation, she misinterpreted it as criticism and vented about it to Lara Rigby. Unfortunately for her, Captain Jason overheard everything, and their confrontation brought her to tears.

The temporary friction between the two crew members soon cooled down, and they reconciled later on in the episode.

Harry makes his return and tries to rekindle his romance

Harry was sent for medical checkups after experiencing a jet ski injury in episode 3. Brianna, worried for her crewmate, confided in Tzarina, expressing her concerns about whether she would get a chance to know him better.

Fortunately, the Below Deck Down Under star didn't have to wait long. Harry made a grand entrance on a boat and shared that his thumb wasn't fractured. However, the doctor advised him to avoid using his hands for a few days.

Brianna was unsure about her budding connection with Harry, as he hadn't addressed their kiss, leading her to second-guess everything. While Lara reassured her that Harry was obsessed with her, she wanted him to take the lead.

Later in the Below Deck Down Under episode, Harry addressed their kiss and asked Brianna out for a picnic date.

Meanwhile, Wihan was eager to begin his romantic journey but remained uncertain about whom to pursue among Tzarina, Marina, Adair, and Lara.

By the end of the episode, a drunken Wihan shared a kiss with Tzarina. However, she later regretted it, acknowledging that she knew Marina was interested in him.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

