“A huge red flag:” Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina comments on sous chef Anthony’s attitude

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 chef Tzarina was introduced to the new 26-year-old sous chef, Anthony Bird. Tzarina was excited to work with someone who was British too however, things took a different turn after their first meeting.

When Tzarina asked Anthony what his strengths and weaknesses were, Anthony focused on listing his strengths instead. The new crew member asked Tzarina questions about the "interview process" which she later clarified wasn't an interrogation but aimed to understand how they would work with one another. During her confession interview, she talked about Anthony's attitude, saying:

“This is a huge red flag. If Anthony plays his cards right with me, I’m more than happy that by the end of the season, he can make some guest food. "

She continued:

"But as a head chef, I’m not gonna trust any random person I’ve just met cooking for guests. Prove yourself to me and your skill, and then once trust is earnt, then of course, let’s go for it."

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiered exclusively on Bravo TV on February 3, 2025 at 8/7c. The episode synopsis reads:

"Capt. Jason embarks across the waters of the Seychelles with almost an entirely new crew on the motor yacht Katina; Chef Tzarina and Lara are reunited and tensions quickly surface; Tzarina faces an infestation of weevils."

Captain Jason Chambers, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and deckhand Harry Van Vlie have returned for season 3 alongside new cast members, including Bosun Wihan Du Toit, Chief Stew Lara Rigby, Deckhands Johnny Arvanitis, Adair Werley, Stews Brianna Duffield, Marina Marcondes de Barros, and Sous-Chef Anthony Bird.

What happened between Below Deck Down Under season 3 star Tzarina and Anthony Bird?

On Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 1, the new sous chef, Anthony Bird, was introduced and shared his experience of working with a Michelin star chef from his last yacht. Chef Tzarina was excited to work alongside Anthony as he was a "fellow British," which would be "really awesome."

They both met for the first time and Tzarina wanted to get to know Anthony better. While talking to the Below Deck Down Under cast member, Anthony mentioned his strengths and couldn't come up with any of his weaknesses. Tzarina, on the other hand, wanted an answer so that they could work together while knowing what they both lacked.

Then, Anthony questioned why Tzarina was asking questions and stated that his strengths were bigger than his weaknesses. According to the viewers, the Below Deck Down Under chef seemed annoyed at Anthony's response, she said:

“The interview process? I don’t know anything about you and I want to know who I’m working with. I want to go through and ... I want to know your weaknesses and strengths and stuff like that and see how I can manage with the galley.”

The chef further clarified that her intention was not to interrogate Anthony but to see how they would collaborate. Later in the episode, the new sous chef commented that Tzarina's kitchen was a 'little bit chaotic".

Episode 2 will show whether they both can move past their first impressions or the tensions will increase between the two chefs.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 will be released on Bravo TV every week on Mondays at 8/7c and the next day on Peacock TV.

