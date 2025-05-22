Andor season 2 dodged a bullet by not including this famous Star Wars character in the storyline

Andor season 2 avoided a major disruption in its narrative by not including Princess Leia Organa in the storyline. While the idea of incorporating the iconic Star Wars character into the prequel series was initially discussed, the creators ultimately decided against it. This decision came after careful consideration of narrative continuity, character relevance, and timeline accuracy.

With the show deeply rooted in grounded espionage and political unrest, adding a high-profile legacy character like Leia might have created unnecessary narrative complications. Tony Gilroy, the showrunner of Andor season 2 confirmed in an interview with ScreenRant published on May 14, 2025, that a potential Leia cameo was discussed during the early planning stages. He said,

"There were some conversations early on… This is in the sketching stage… trying to get the most out of that investiture week and those parties.”

Gilroy and his team considered placing Leia in the Senate alongside Mon Mothma, but the idea never moved forward.

Why did Andor season 2 leave Leia out?

Leia rescuing Han Solo in disguise. Andor season 2 avoided recreating pivotal moments like Leia’s undercover mission to rescue Han. (Imag via Disney+)

Tony Gilroy's comments suggests the Leia cameo was considered at the earliest, most conceptual stage of planning when multiple narrative elements were still being shaped. Gilroy aimed to utilize a sequence involving Investiture Week as a setting for political developments.

He said, "I was trying to get the most out of that investiture week and those parties, and we have Alden's party now… and we're making a thing out of it. And we were trying to find out on the timeline where she would be in the Senate."

This reveals how the creators aimed to build a narrative around key Senate events and considered where Leia would logically fit into that scenario. Gilroy indicated they tried to locate a realistic place in the timeline for Leia to appear, in the context of events happening within the Senate and Alderaan. The inclusion would have coincided with Bail Organa’s presence and formal political occasions.

Gilroy added, "There were some nutrients for a scene between her and Mothma that if she was going there at 16 and Mothma had gone to the Senate when she was 16, there was some basic cool things for a scene, but it never got past that, and it never went to the casting stage, or it never got more real than that."

The possible interaction between Leia and Mon Mothma was built on shared political history, but the concept remained undeveloped. This highlights a narrative link they explored between Leia and Mon Mothma, both entering politics at a young age. However, the concept remained undeveloped and never progressed to actual casting or scripting.

Gilroy emphasized that despite internal discussions with key Lucasfilm figures, the idea didn’t gain enough momentum and was ultimately dropped to keep the focus on the series’ main narrative.

He concluded, "I remember talking to Kathy [Kennedy] about it and talking to Pablo [Hidalgo] about it, but it never got traction, and then it became a distraction."

Andor season 2 continues to focus on the rise of Cassian Andor and the early stages of the Rebellion. Gilroy confirmed that the idea of including Leia was dropped because it didn’t align with the show’s grounded tone. The team wanted to explore stories centered around regular individuals affected by the Empire, and including a legacy character could have overshadowed that intention.

Leia was active in the Imperial Senate during this time. She was serving as a junior senator and aiding the Rebellion through covert missions. Despite her importance, there was no mention of her in the show.

Timeline and creative priorities in Andor season 2

Andor season 2 ends just before events that would place Leia on the Tantive IV in the Rogue One timeline. (Image via Disney+)

The events of Andor season 2 are set around 2 BBY, two years before the Battle of Yavin. At this point, Leia is roughly 17 years old and is actively helping her father Bail Organa’s efforts. However, the team avoided bringing her in due to complications around casting and continuity.

The actress who played young Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Vivien Lyra Blair, confirmed she wasn’t approached for a return. The production was likely cautious about recasting or digitally altering Leia’s appearance. As a result, they chose to maintain the narrative’s focus without introducing such challenges.

The showrunners prioritized maintaining the show’s distinct narrative identity. Including Leia could have shifted the spotlight away from Cassian and the lesser-known Rebellion figures Andor season 2 highlights. By focusing on original and supporting characters, the creators preserved the grounded, politically-driven structure of the series.

Why Andor season 2 dodged a bullet by excluding Leia

Leia in golden bikini with Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. (Image via Disney+)

The decision to leave Leia out of Andor season 2 prevented a potential shift in the show’s narrative structure. Including a central figure from the main saga would have added pressure to recreate her with a new actress or digital effects, both of which could risk distracting from the grounded tone of the series. Andor season 2 deliberately avoids using major Skywalker-era characters to preserve its focus on lesser-known participants in the Rebellion.

Had Leia appeared in Andor season 2, even briefly, it could have shifted audience expectations and created continuity challenges. At 17, her role in the Rebellion was significant but largely off-screen, involving covert aid and diplomatic missions. Bringing her into Andor would have required additional scenes, storyline justification, and possibly recasting, which could have taken attention away from Cassian’s arc and the show’s core themes of sacrifice, resistance, and survival.

By stepping away from this cameo, the creators kept the narrative consistent with Andor season 2's existing approach, focusing on how ordinary people become part of extraordinary change. It allowed the story to move freely without the constraints of legacy character canon or fan expectations.

By not including Princess Leia in Andor season 2, the series stayed true to its intended storyline and tone. The decision helped avoid unnecessary narrative risks and kept the spotlight on Cassian Andor and his journey. Gilroy’s clarification about the abandoned plans confirms that the show remained focused on new perspectives within the Star Wars universe, without relying on legacy figures to move the story forward.

All episodes of Andor season 2 are now streaming on Disney+.

