Dedra Meero's final moments in Andor season 2 could be hinting at a bigger rebellion twist

Andor season 2 released its final episode, Jedha, Kyber, Erso, on May 13, 2025. The series fills the time gap between what happened before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, allowing viewers to learn more about Cassian Andor's life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Andor season 2. Reader discretion is advised.

In Andor season 2's conclusion, Cassian arrives on the Ring of Kafrene, where viewers first find him at the beginning of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The finale also provides further background on Denise Gough's character, Dedra Meero.

Dedra eventually lands in prison as a result of her actions in season 2. Even though she discovers the identity of the rebel agent Axis, she is jailed for the consequences of her actions. Her downfall benefits the Rebellion and provides the opportunity for the leak of the Death Star plans, a twist which paves the way for the events that occur in Rogue One.

Dedra Meero's final moments in Andor season 2

In Andor season 2, Dedra Meero is portrayed to be a ruthless Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) officer, doggedly tracking down the mysterious rebel commander "Axis," who is later revealed to be Luthen Rael. Her zeal gets the better of her when she accesses a classified and unauthorized file related to the Death Star project.

This leak unknowingly divulges sensitive information to the Rebellion. This slip permits rebel informant Lonni Jung to pass on the Death Star's construction to Luthen, a major intelligence failure for the Empire.

As a result, Dedra is detained and interrogated by Director Orson Krennic, who accuses her of being a Rebel spy. Despite her protests, she is deemed to be a liability and is sentenced to the infamous Narkina 5 prison, a notorious institution for its harsh conditions. Her downfall solidifies the Empire's oppressive tendencies, leading to distrust within its ranks.

Additionally, her downfall helps the Rebellion by causing the leak of the Death Star plans, a pivotal moment that provides a backdoor to the happenings of Rogue One. The series of events that follow further reinforce the message that the overextension and eventual collapse of the Empire internally are integral in catalyzing rebellion movements.

The arc of Dedra Meero's character echoes the show's consideration of moral gray areas and the human price of authoritarianism. It also indicates that the greatest dangers to oppressive regimes are usually internal.

Tony Gilroy on Dedra Meero in Andor season 2

As per an article published in Vanity Fair on May 13, 2025, creator Tony Gilroy opened up about the lost potential of Meero in Andor season 2. He said:

"The Empire is just shattering, fragmenting, grabbing, destroying, and taking. And then the people that are doing it on the Imperial side are all isolated. They think they’re part of something, but they’re really not. Look what happens to Dedra. Look what happens to Partagaz. Look what happens to Syril Karn. He tries to believe in the dream. It’s the carelessness and the cruelty and the lack of empathy. That’s what I’m pitching."

In another interview with Decider, published on May 15, 2025, Gilroy revealed why he didn't kill off Meero's character.

"I think once we got our hands on the Narkina prison system, her fate was sealed. I think once we started building that, and once we had it up, and we were looking at it, there was a lot of decision-making, there was a lot of time to think about it. I was like, ‘You know what? Narkina’s worse than death, I think'," he explained.

Andor season 2 is available to stream on Disney+.

