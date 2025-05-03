Andor season 2 is Disney+'s sci-fi series, which serves as the prequel to the 2016 film Star Wars: Rogue One. The show premiered on April 22, 2025, and will end its 12-episode run on May 13, 2025. Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios serve as the directors for season 2. Tony Gilroy is the showrunner and creator of Andor season 2, while Dan Gilroy, Beau Willimon, and Tom Bissell take up the role of writers.

In an interview with the Rolling Stone published on April 25, 2025, creator Tony Gilroy opened up about why Darth Vader, the central antagonist of the original trilogy, doesn't make a cameo.

“No, that was never on my agenda. Writing for Darth Vader is really limiting. I’ve done it. He doesn’t have a lot to say,” explained Gilroy.

This is about Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where Vader only has a handful of lines.

In the interview, Gilroy also opened up about the absence of The Emperor. Although he is referenced in Andor season 2, the emperor doesn't appear on screen.

“He was too big a piece of meat for me to introduce. It was too heavy a lift. I thought about it at one point, but it was too heavy a lift,” stated Gilroy.

Gilroy went on to talk about how nobody really knows about the presence of Jedi or Sith in the Star Wars universe, where the show is set. The emperor is more like an off-screen entity whose presence is acknowledged but not shown.

While starting the show, the creator admitted that one of the many fascinating things that he realized was how many billions of beings are present in the galaxy.

“Nobody knows about the Jedi, nobody knows about the Sith. It’s just a tiny percentage of people that have any notion of it at all. It’s not in the culture. And I remember being really surprised as it was explained. I thought it was something that everyone knew about, but no, it’s very secretive and small,” he said.

In another interview with The Radio Times published on April 20, 2025, Gilroy revealed that he had numerous ideas for Andor season 2, which eventually didn't end up making the cut.

"There are things that were left out because they were indulgent or extravagant or silly. There were things that were changed because we couldn't afford to pay for them, or problems came up," he explained.

Although a few scenes didn't end up in the show, the creator expressed that he was "very pleased" with where the show ended up.

Cast and characters of Andor season 2

The full list of cast and characters who appear in Andor season 2 is as follows:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz

Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki

Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic

Alan Tudyk as K-2SO

Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera

Andy Serkis as Kino Loy

Anton Lesser as Major Partagaz

Benjamin Bratt as Bail Organa

Duncan Pow as Ruescott Melshi

Malcolm Sinclair as Wullf Yularen

Andor season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+.

