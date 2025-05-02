Here's why Andor season 2 made the Ghorman language nearly impossible to follow

The highly anticipated Andor season 2 premiered on April 22, 2025, and will end its 12-episode run on May 13, 2025, on Disney+. Set in the world of Star Wars, the sci-fi series serves as a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One, which itself is a prequel to the original 1977 Star Wars movie.

Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios serve as the directors of the second season. It is written by Dan Gilroy, Beau Willimon, Tom Bissell, and the show's creator and showrunner, Tony Gilroy.

The series follows Cassian Andor's journey from a thief to a rebel spy who takes on the all-powerful Galactic Empire. It also explores the formation of the wider Rebel Alliance and leads towards the events seen in Rogue One.

In Andor season 2, Cassian visits the Ghorman planet on a mission to aid the planet's rebels in their fight against the Empire's illegal mining of its rare minerals. The Ghorman planet is extensively mapped out in the show and features a local language, Ghor, which is difficult to understand due to its fictional nature.

Everything to know about the Ghorman language from Andor season 2

Since the planet Ghorman takes center stage in the events of Andor season 2, the creative team had to devise an entirely new language for its inhabitants. Dialect coach Marina Tyndall created the fictional language, named Ghor, and told StarWars.com that Ghor can only be understood one way.

"Ghor is only translatable if you understand its spoken component," she said.

Furthermore, the team created two different versions of the Ghorman language in written form called Ghorelle (High Ghor) and Dixian (Low Ghor). They were named after the show's graphic designers, Elle McKee and Lauren Dix. Both versions can be spotted on signages and various locations in Ghorman. It is also found in the collar of the animatronic dog seen outside the Ghorman Front headquarters.

On April 30, 2025, actor Richard Sammel, who plays Carro Rylanz, revealed in the featurette titled Andor Season 2 Declassified: World Building that the Ghor language is inspired by French phonetics.

"They based it on an existing language, which is French, the French phonetics and then they ended up creating word-by-word a whole vocabulary. You actually really now have a language that could stand its comparison with Esperanto for example," he said.

A brief recap of Andor season 2

Cassian Andor starts the second season on the jungle planet Yavin 4, where he is taken hostage by the insurgents of the Maya Pei Brigade. He escapes from the planet at the end of episode 2. Meanwhile, his friends Bix, Wilmon, Brasso, and B2EMO work at a local farm on the agricultural planet Mina-Rau.

In a tense moment, the Imperial officer Lieutenant Krole tries to r*pe Bix while she attempts to leave the planet. However, she kills him in self-defense. In the escalating fight, a stormtrooper kills Brasso before Cassian arrives in the TIE Avenger and rescues Bix and Wil by killing the Imperial troops.

In the first episode of Andor season 2, the Imperial officers hold a secret meeting to discuss forcibly mining the rare minerals that are present abundantly on Ghorman. Dedra Meero is tasked with overseeing the initiative.

A year later, Cassian and Bix are seen living on Coruscant and working for the rebel leader Luthen as active operators. When Luthen finds out about Dedra's involvement in Ghorman, where the Empire is actively building an armory, he sends Cassian to the planet to get information on the rebels. Cassian learns that the Ghorman rebels are planning to take down the weapons shipment.

Worried that they might not be prepared to handle the mission, Cassian talks them out of it against Luthen's wishes. In response, Luthen sends Vel and Cinta to help the rebels with the heist. The former lovers rekindle their relationship and work together to turn the heist into a success. However, Cinta loses her life in the process.

Throughout Andor season 2, Bix struggles with PTSD due to the torture she experienced from Gorst in season 1. She finally takes her revenge at the end of episode 6. Once Cassian returns to Coruscant, the two break into Gorst's new office and use his own torture method against him to kill him off.

Viewers can continue watching Andor season 2 exclusively on Disney+.

