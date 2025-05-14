Andor season 2 finally solves the biggest Rebel Alliance and the Death Star mystery

Andor season 2 offers direct answers to two of the most persistent mysteries in Star Wars canon: how the Rebel Alliance began coordinating as a unified front and how early knowledge of the Death Star reached its enemies. The new season, which concluded with episode 12, connects Cassian Andor’s journey to key events that lead into Rogue One.

Ad

By focusing on covert intelligence, secret transmissions, and rebel coordination, the series ties up several narrative threads. However, it avoids resolving every detail all at once. The finale of Andor season 2 expands on Cassian’s role and reveals how different rebel figures respond to the growing threat of the Empire.

The audience is shown how internal leaks, including one from the ISB, lead to the first confirmed details about the Death Star. The show also explains the fate of characters like Luthen, Kleya, and Dedra. Although the Death Star is never explicitly shown, its presence is established through coded files, intercepted messages, and consequences within the rebellion and the Empire.

Ad

Trending

Andor season 2 establishes rebel unity across cells

Mon Mothma faces the growing cost of rebellion alongside her political allies in the final arc of Andor season 2. (Image via Disney+)

Andor season 2 provides the clearest depiction so far of how individual rebel factions began forming a structured alliance. Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael work to build covert communication lines and coordinate with different rebel leaders. These efforts help establish trust between cells and lay the foundation for the Rebel Alliance seen in the original trilogy.

Ad

The show highlights infighting and distrust within the rebel ranks. Luthen, considered too extreme by some leaders, is ultimately excluded from Yavin 4. Despite this, his methods contribute to gathering critical intelligence. Cassian’s integration into these broader missions marks a shift from isolated resistance to structured rebellion.

Andor season 2 confirms the early leak of Death Star intelligence

Orson Krennic interrogates Dedra Meero after discovering breaches in Death Star-related security. (Image via Disney+)

The most critical development in Andor season 2 involves how the rebels first learn about the Death Star. Lonni Jung, an ISB officer acting as a mole, uncovers classified files while investigating Dedra Meero’s private records. These files reveal that multiple seemingly unrelated operations, including the mining of kyber on Jedha and the Ghorman Massacre, are tied to the construction of a weapon under Galen Erso’s direction.

Ad

Luthen learns of this connection from Lonni, but kills him to prevent exposure. Before being captured by Dedra, Luthen passes the information to Kleya. Later, Cassian rescues Kleya and learns about the Death Star from her. He relays this to rebel command, making it the first documented transfer of Death Star intel to the Alliance. This explains Cassian’s familiarity with Galen Erso in Rogue One.

Andor season 2 bridges the gap to Rogue One without contradicting canon

Cassian Andor and K-2SO reunite during a key rescue mission in the show's final arc, hinting at their growing alliance before Rogue One. (Image via Disney+)

Rather than contradicting Rogue One, Andor season 2 aligns with it by showing how suspicions about a superweapon build gradually. Cassian’s mission by the end of season 2 focuses on monitoring construction sites and intelligence leaks. These actions create the groundwork for the later mission to steal the Death Star plans.

Ad

The series also addresses how mundane errors and bureaucratic missteps play a role in exposing the Empire. A misdirected imperial message about top-secret operations triggers a chain of discoveries. This explanation returns to the theme of the Empire’s overconfidence and internal inefficiencies.

Andor season 2 ends with Cassian fully aligned with the rebellion

Mon Mothma continues leading the Rebel Alliance through personal loss and political sacrifice. (Image via Disney+)

By the conclusion of Andor season 2, Cassian Andor has committed to the rebellion. He rescues Kleya, confronts the Empire, and delivers critical inttelligence to the Alliance. He is last seen on Yavin 4, preparing for future missions. This shift marks his transition from reluctant fighter to full rebel operative.

Ad

Cassian's decision to stay with the rebellion is tied to personal and strategic motivations. His final conversation with Vel and Kleya centers on solidarity and legacy. Meanwhile, Bix is shown with a child on Mina-Rau, suggesting Cassian's legacy continues beyond Rogue One. This final scene reinforces the lasting impact of Cassian’s choices.

Andor season 2 reveals the fate of key characters

Director Orson Krennic makes a calculated move within the Empire as suspicions rise over internal leaks tied to the Death Star. (Image via Disney+)

The final episodes of Andor season 2 resolve the arcs of several key characters. Luthen is killed by Kleya after being captured, to prevent the Empire from extracting sensitive information. Kleya survives and escapes with Cassian. Dedra Meero is arrested after being caught accessing unauthorized ISB files. Her interrogation by Director Krennic links her directly to the leak of Death Star intel.

Ad

Bail Organa, played by Benjamin Bratt, has a notable final appearance in the series. He tells Cassian that he wants to go down fighting, referencing his future in Rogue One. His last line pays tribute to his upcoming sacrifice on Alderaan.

The show closes with Nemik’s manifesto continuing to spread, a shot of Bix holding her child, and the rebellion transitioning to a more coordinated phase on Yavin 4. These final images align Andor with the events of Rogue One and complete the narrative arc of Cassian Andor’s involvement in the Rebel Alliance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More